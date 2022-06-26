All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD pushes FSR 2.0 out to Xbox developers, PS5 devs are in the dark

AMD is 'very excited' to provide FSR 2.0 to Xbox developers, thanks Microsoft for the continued collaboration... soz, Sony.

Published Sun, Jun 26 2022 7:54 PM CDT
AMD only yesterday posted the official source code to FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) which means it'll spread out far and wide to game developers across the world.

But in further news, FSR 2.0 is available now for Xbox developers, with the official GPUOpen Twitter account tweeting: "We are very excited to provide FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 to Xbox developers! FSR 2 can be found in the most recent. FSR 2 can be found in the most recent GDKX samples - building cross-platform for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Desktop. Many thanks to Microsoft for this continued collaboration".

We don't know if Sony has FSR 2.0 coming to PlayStation 5 development kits, but with FSR 2.0 being open source, it doesn't stop game developers from adding FSR 2.0 support on the PS5. Sony should clarify whether this will happen, considering how closely they worked with AMD on the semi-custom APU inside of the PlayStation 5. Come on, Sony.

AMD has over 20 games with FSR 2.0 support so far, including: Abyss World, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, Deathloop, Delysium, EVE Online, Farming Simulator 22, Forspoken, Grounded, God of War, Hitman 3, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Overprime, Perfect World Remake, Rescue Party Live, Super People, Swordsman Remake, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, The Callisto Protocol, Thymesia, and Unknown 9: Awakening.

The company has said that FSR is being adopted 2x faster than NVIDIA DLSS upscaling technology, with FSR powering 113 games inside of a year, while it has taken 3.5 years for NVIDIA to get DLSS into 180 games.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

