AMD launches FSR 2.0: temporal upscaling tech launches Q2 2022, soon

AMD's new FSR 2.0 tech drops spatial techniques, moves into the world of temporal upscaling -- no machine learning, drops Q2 2022.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 17 2022 9:18 PM CDT
AMD has just announced that its FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 technology will be launching in Q2 2022, using temporal upscaling.

The new FSR 2.0 technology will shift away from spatial technologies that FSR 1.0 uses, and into temporal upscaling -- but while NVIDIA DLSS and Intel XeSS use machine learning algorithms -- there is Tensor Core or XMX acceleration required.

AMD explains: "Like FSR 1.0, FSR 2.0 does not use Machine Learning (ML) in its upscaling algorithm. While ML is one vehicle to solve a number of problems, it is not a requirement to achieve good quality upscaling. Therefore, FSR 2.0 does not require dedicated ML hardware which means more gamers can benefit from it. FSR 2.0 will work across a wide range of products and platforms, and like FSR 1.0, that includes select competitor graphics cards".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

