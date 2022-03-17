AMD launches FSR 2.0: temporal upscaling tech launches Q2 2022, soon

AMD has just announced that its FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 technology will be launching in Q2 2022, using temporal upscaling.

The new FSR 2.0 technology will shift away from spatial technologies that FSR 1.0 uses, and into temporal upscaling -- but while NVIDIA DLSS and Intel XeSS use machine learning algorithms -- there is Tensor Core or XMX acceleration required.

AMD explains: "Like FSR 1.0, FSR 2.0 does not use Machine Learning (ML) in its upscaling algorithm. While ML is one vehicle to solve a number of problems, it is not a requirement to achieve good quality upscaling. Therefore, FSR 2.0 does not require dedicated ML hardware which means more gamers can benefit from it. FSR 2.0 will work across a wide range of products and platforms, and like FSR 1.0, that includes select competitor graphics cards".

