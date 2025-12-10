AMD FSR SDK 2.1 with FSR Redstone technology available now for developers

AMD FSR SDK 2.1 has been released, where alongside an updated Unreal Engine 5 plugin, it gives game developers full access to FSR 'Redstone' technologies.

TL;DR: AMD's FSR Redstone update enhances image fidelity and performance for RDNA 4 GPUs, introducing advanced neural rendering technologies like FSR Ray Regeneration for improved ray-tracing. The AMD FSR SDK 2.1 supports automatic AI-based upgrades and Unreal Engine 5.7 integration, optimizing gaming visuals on Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs.

AMD's FSR 'Redstone' update is now available for RDNA 4 owners to play with, improving image fidelity and performance across a wide range of games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which also features the brand-new FSR Ray Regeneration technology that improves ray-tracing lighting effects. Alongside the debut of FSR 'Redstone,' AMD has also released the AMD FSR SDK 2.1, now available on GPUOpen for all game developers.

AMD FSR SDK 2.1 includes the full FSR 'Redstone' suite of neural rendering technologies: AMD FSR Upscaling 4.0.3, AMD FSR Frame Generation 4.0, AMD FSR Ray Regeneration 1.0, and AMD FSR Radiance Caching (Preview).

As introduced with AMD FidelityFX SDK 2.0 (AMD has renamed all FidelityFX tech to the simple AMD FSR), once a game adds new FSR 'Redstone' technologies, future AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver releases for Radeon GPUs can automatically update the version of ML or AI-based technologies used.

The baseline for this automatic upgrade feature requires a game to have at least AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.1 for FSR Upscaling (ML) or FSR 4, and AMD FidelityFX Frame Generation 3.1.4 for FSR Frame Generation (ML). In addition to the new SDK, AMD has updated the AMD FSR plugin for Unreal Engine 5.2 to 5.7, adding support for the new ML-based FSR Frame Generation, on top of the existing support for FSR 4 or FSR Upscaling (ML).

Even though all of the technologies in the AMD FSR SDK 2.1 are exclusive to the latest Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards, AMD confirms that when these technologies are running on older Radeon hardware, the FSR API "will automatically select AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.1.5." For access to older AMD FidelityFX technologies, developers should refer to the FidelityFX SDK 1.1.4.