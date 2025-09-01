AMD RDNA 4 GPU owners can now add FSR 4 support to games with an easy DLL swap

With the recent FidelityFX SDK 2.0 release, gamers have access to FSR's updated DLL files, so FSR 4 can now be manually added to more games.

TL;DR: AMD's FidelityFX SDK 2.0 simplifies upgrading games to FSR 4, enabling RDNA 4 GPUs to access enhanced upscaling and neural rendering. By integrating signed DLL files, AMD allows seamless updates similar to NVIDIA's DLSS Override, improving image quality and expanding support without waiting for official game patches.

AMD's recent FidelityFX SDK 2.0 release for game developers not only laid the groundwork for FSR's next-gen neural rendering technologies but finally made the process of upgrading or adding game support for its new RDNA 4-exclusive FSR 4 a relatively straightforward process. The integration of signed DLL files, a feature NVIDIA DLSS has utilized for years, enables AMD to leverage its Radeon drivers and software to override and ensure that games use the latest versions of FSR.

According to DLSS Swapper on X, the creator of the popular tool that allows users and gamers to manage and swap versions of DLSS, FSR, and XeSS .dll files in various games, one of their GitHub members has successfully made the FSR 4 DLL work with an FSR 3.1 game.

As the new FidelityFX SDK 2.0 with FSR comes with three DLL files: "amd_fidelityfx_framegeneration_dx12.dll", "amd_fidelityfx_loader_dx12.dll", and "amd_fidelityfx_upscaler_dx12.dll," basically, all you need to do is rename the loader file to "amd_fidelityfx_dx12" and drop the new DLL files into the same directory where FSR 3.1's files are located.

However, you will still need a Radeon RX 9000 Series or RDNA 4 GPU to benefit from the improved upscaling image quality that FSR 4 provides - FSR 4 doesn't run on older Radeon GPU hardware. According to a response, replacing the file added FSR 4 support to Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered on PC, which was previously limited to the older FSR 3 technology.

Although some users have reported bugs using this method, it does pave the way for more robust FSR 4 support, allowing users to update game implementations to newer versions without having to wait for an update. In fact, it will also open the door for AMD to adopt a similar approach to NVIDIA's DLSS Override feature in the NVIDIA App, which updates games to the newer groundbreaking DLSS 4 'Transformer' model - even for titles that haven't received an update in months or years.