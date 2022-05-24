AMD FSR 2.0 tech is now available in Farming Simulator 22
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 technology hits Farming Simulator 22, with FSR 2.0 available in the latest update.
Published Tue, May 24 2022 9:32 PM CDT
AMD is getting more games onto the roster for FSR 2.0, with the latest game joining the ranks being Farming Simulator 22.
In the latest update to Farming Simulator 22 we're getting AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 support, becoming the second game with FSR 2.0 alongside DEATHLOOP. The new Patch 1.5 for Farming Simulator 22 is quite extensive, with some details below.
The developer explains: "We have a pallet full of game improvements for you! Patch 1.5 is now available for Farming Simulator 22 - and brings a variety of optimizations and quality-of-(farming)-life improvements to the game. Like increased pallet limits".
Changes & Improvements
- Added permission "Manage Production Points"
- Added slurry tanks to AI Refill options
- Added support for multiple animation object "moving" sounds
- Added tour abort button and tour steps menu
- Fixed BunkerSilo update
- Fixed chain jittering on Jungheinrich ETV 216i
- Fixed cutter effects still active while the cutter is lifted
- Fixed decal z-fight Deutz-Fahr TopLiner
- Fixed loading of save games with custom mod bales
- Fixed material issue Salek PN 2-300
- Fixed missing bags on some pallets in multiplayer
- Fixed NPC field and contracts updates
- Fixed password field UTF-8 issue
- Fixed placeable collision checks
- Fixed placeable renaming permission
- Fixed server list update reselection
- Fixed sleeping in multiplayer
- Fixed sound issues with high frequency audio devices (e.g. 192kHz)
- Fixed trailer tipping for clients joining in multiplayer
- Fixed vehicle character visibility on CLAAS XERION 5000 while switching the direction
- Fixed CLAAS XERION 5000 clip distance
- Fixed MF 8S motor configs and base weight settings
- Fixed wrapping animations after leaving the game during the wrapping
- Fixed controller settings "deadzone" text
- Fixed ambient sounds in period "MID_WINTER"
- Fixed centering force with force feedback wheels on Xbox
- Improved performance of grapevines and olives on lower-spec hardware
- Improved placeable rotation snapping
- Improved Fendt MT1100 trailer attacher joint height
- Improved CLAAS XERION 5000 optional weight price settings
- Increased pallet limits
- Several NPC visual fixes
NEWS SOURCE:farming-simulator.com
