AMD FSR 2.0 tech is now available in Farming Simulator 22

In the latest update to Farming Simulator 22 we're getting AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 support, becoming the second game with FSR 2.0 alongside DEATHLOOP. The new Patch 1.5 for Farming Simulator 22 is quite extensive, with some details below.

The developer explains: "We have a pallet full of game improvements for you! Patch 1.5 is now available for Farming Simulator 22 - and brings a variety of optimizations and quality-of-(farming)-life improvements to the game. Like increased pallet limits".

Changes & Improvements