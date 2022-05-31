All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

God of War becomes the third game to rock AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling tech

God of War for the PC gets updated: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 upscaling technology joins NVIDIA DLSS party.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 31 2022 9:43 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

God of War on the PC is being updated, with v1.0.12 of the game now live on Steam... introducing support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 technology.

God of War becomes the third game to rock AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling tech 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new update for God of War makes it the third game to feature AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling technology so far, joining DEATHLOOP (the first) and then Farming Simulator 22 just recently. AMD says that it takes around 3 days to get FSR 2.0 working in a game, so things must be cranking at Team Red and game developers across the world getting FSR 2.0 into their games.

If you've got a newer Radeon RX series GPU and God of War on the PC, then make sure your game is updated on Steam and you can enable AMD FSR 2.0 right now. In the patch notes, the developer explains: "FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 has been implemented and is now available as a resolution-scaling option within the display settings menu".

Buy at Amazon

God of War Hits - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
$9.99$17.49$17.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2022 at 8:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.