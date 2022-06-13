AMD FSR 2.0 gets more support, 19 games will soon have FSR 2.0 tech

AMD is slowly getting more and more game developers on-board with FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) support, with the list growing from 14 to 19 games with FSR 2.0 tech.

AMD's new FSR 2.0 technology debuted with DEATHLOOP, was added to Farming Simulator 22, and then God of War... but there are more games coming with FSR 2.0 support very soon. The list continues to grow, from 14 to now 19 games coming with AMD FSR 2.0 support for Radeon GPU gamers.

The new games announced with FSR 2.0 support include Abyss World, Hitman 3, Rescue Party: Live!, Super People, and The Callisto Protocol. Hitman 3 already had FSR 1.0 but it will get the beefed-up FSR 2.0 support through an upcoming update. The other games will have FSR 2.0 when they launch later this year.

The full list of games with AMD FSR 2.0 support, as of June 13, 2022: