All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD FSR 2.0 gets more support, 19 games will soon have FSR 2.0 tech

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) gets more game developer support, 19 games will soon feature FSR 2.0 upscaling tech.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 13 2022 10:31 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD is slowly getting more and more game developers on-board with FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) support, with the list growing from 14 to 19 games with FSR 2.0 tech.

AMD FSR 2.0 gets more support, 19 games will soon have FSR 2.0 tech 10 | TweakTown.com

AMD's new FSR 2.0 technology debuted with DEATHLOOP, was added to Farming Simulator 22, and then God of War... but there are more games coming with FSR 2.0 support very soon. The list continues to grow, from 14 to now 19 games coming with AMD FSR 2.0 support for Radeon GPU gamers.

The new games announced with FSR 2.0 support include Abyss World, Hitman 3, Rescue Party: Live!, Super People, and The Callisto Protocol. Hitman 3 already had FSR 1.0 but it will get the beefed-up FSR 2.0 support through an upcoming update. The other games will have FSR 2.0 when they launch later this year.

The full list of games with AMD FSR 2.0 support, as of June 13, 2022:

  • Dealthloop (implemented)
  • God of War (implemented)
  • Farming Simulator 22 (implemented)
  • Asterigos
  • Delysium
  • EVE Online
  • Forspoken
  • Grounded
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • NiShuiHan
  • Overprime
  • Perfect World Remake
  • Swordsman Remake
  • Unknown 9: Awakening
  • Abyss World (new)
  • Hitman 3 (new)
  • Rescue Party: Live! (new)
  • Super People (new)
  • The Callisto Protocol (new)
Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.99
$1099.99$1099.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2022 at 7:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.