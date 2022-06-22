Intel Arc A40 Pro appears, the first desktop Arc workstation GPU
Intel Arc Pro GPU appears on the South Korean National Radio Research Agency (RRA) website, workstation Arc GPUs seem to be coming.
Intel's new Arc desktop GPUs are only just launching now... at least as an exclusive in China... but we're already seeing the first whispers of a new Intel desktop workstation GPU.
A new "Intel Arc Pro" graphics card has been spotted on the South Korean National Radio Research Agency (RRA), where the certification for Intel's new Arc Pro GPU is listed with certification number "RR-CPU-DG2IPC" on June 22, 2022 -- today.
Intel has changed its Arc GPU roadmap a bit over the last 6 months, but it did have Arc mobile GPUs in notebooks in Q1 2022 -- promised Arc desktop GPUs in Q1 2022, then Q2 2022 and barely made it with an exclusive, super-limited launch in China -- with Arc workstation GPUs teased for Q3 2022.
The new Intel Arc A380 desktop GPU is faster than the Radeon RX 6500 XT + RX 6400 in synthetic 3DMark testing, but loses to the GeForce RTX 3050. But in gaming tests, Intel gets its ass kicked all over the place against NVIDIA and AMD's low-end graphics cards. There's some more on that above, and some charts on that below:
I wouldn't be waiting for this to be in concrete, especially if they're passing certification now, with delays for days at Team Blue when it comes to Arc GPUs.
I guess we'll see how this goes in a few months' time...