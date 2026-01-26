Intel Arc Pro B70 with 32GB of VRAM reportedly launching in Q1 2026 with no gaming variant

TL;DR: Intel plans to launch the Intel Arc Pro B70 and B65 workstation GPUs in early 2026, featuring 32GB GDDR6 memory and AI-focused performance. The gaming Intel Arc B770 16GB GPU is still nowhere to be seen but may be released alongside these workstation models, or after.

It's increasingly looking like Intel's long-rumored Intel Arc B770 16GB 'Big Battlemage' desktop GPU for PC gaming is set to arrive as a workstation and AI-focused product in Q1 2026 first. According to a new report from Videocardz, Intel plans to launch the Intel Arc Pro B70 and B65 workstation graphics cards in the coming months.

Both of these cards are powered by the BMG-G31 GPU, which was previously rumored to be tied to the Intel Arc B770, and both will reportedly ship with 32GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit bus for running local AI workloads. The Intel Arc Pro B70 includes the full BMG-G31 GPU chip with 32 Xe2 cores, while the Arc Pro B65 will be a cut-down model.

According to the report, Intel's partners apparently already have the BMG-G31 workstation GPUs for testing, with no sign of a gaming model. The current understanding is that the Intel Arc B770 16GB 'Big Battlemage' GPU for PC gaming is currently on hold due to the current memory crisis affecting consumer PC products.

That said, the report notes that drivers for a gaming variant of the BMG-G31 are available and "ready," implying that an Intel Arc B770 could be released alongside Intel Arc Pro B70 and B65 workstation graphics cards this year.

However, the longer Intel waits, the less relevant the GPU becomes compared to more modern RTX Blackwell and RDNA 4 offerings from NVIDIA and AMD. According to previous leaks, the overall gaming performance of the Intel Arc B770 is somewhere above that of the GeForce RTX 4070.

As a workstation GPU, the Intel Arc Pro B70, like the current Arc Pro B60, will be focused squarely on AI workloads and other enterprise tasks, making it unsuitable for gaming. It will also be priced higher than a gaming-focused Intel Arc B770, which makes sense in the current market, even though the Intel Arc B580 gaming GPU launched ahead of its workstation variant.