Video Cards & GPUs

Intel is prepping to launch a new Arc 'Battlemage' GPU with 24GB of VRAM in 2025

An Intel Arc Pro Battlemage GPU with 24GB of VRAM is on track for 2025, targeting the AI and Pro market where VRAM capacity is king.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Intel Arc B580, launched this month, is a strong contender in mainstream PC gaming, outperforming the GeForce RTX 4060 in key areas. Intel plans a 2025 release of a 24GB Battlemage GPU for AI and workstations, not gaming. The B580's success hints at potential future models like the B750.

Launching earlier this month, the Intel Arc B580, the first Battlemage desktop GPU, has proven itself as a real mainstream PC gaming contender. With a lower price point than the GeForce RTX 4060 and better performance in several key titles, including games with ray-tracing, 12GB of VRAM, and mature drivers, it's a big win for Intel and the Arc Graphics team.

According to a new report at Quantum Bits, spotted by @harukaze5719 on X, Intel plans to launch a desktop Battlemage GPU in 2025 with 24GB of memory - double what's found on the Intel Arc B580. The catch? This will be a GPU for the AI, 'Pro,' and workstation market, so it's not a card built for gaming.

This will be a successor to the company's first generation of Intel Arc Pro GPUs and will probably sport the same workstation-friendly slimline design with a blower fan for cooling. With the growing demand for AI workloads and dealing with complex Large Language Models (LLMs), this move makes sense.

However, the report doesn't specify if this new Intel Arc Pro Battlemage GPU with 24GB of VRAM will be based on the Intel Arc B580 or something more premium. Those following the launch of the Arc B580 will probably be aware that it's the successor to the budget Intel Arc A580 and not the Intel Arc A750. As we close out 2024, it's unclear if Intel is planning to launch an Intel Arc B750 - but it's something we'd love to see.

With the B580 outpacing the GeForce RTX 4060 and Radeon RX 7600 for $249, a beefier B750 priced at $349 to $399 could offer a more affordable alternative to the GeForce RTX 4070 - assuming Battlemage performance scales.

NEWS SOURCES:x.com, videocardz.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

