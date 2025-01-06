All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

Intel is 'committed' to the discrete GPU market, Intel Arc B580 reception has been 'fantastic'

Intel isn't bowing out of the discrete GPU market anytime soon. With the success of the Intel Arc B580 it's going to continue to invest in gaming GPUs.

Intel is 'committed' to the discrete GPU market, Intel Arc B580 reception has been 'fantastic'
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Intel launched the Arc B580 GPU, priced at $249, with positive reception due to its performance and improvements over first-gen cards. It outperforms NVIDIA's RTX 4060 in raytracing. Intel plans to release the B570 soon and remains committed to the discrete graphics market, potentially focusing on sub-$300 options.

Intel recently launched its first second-gen Battlemage desktop gaming GPU, the Intel Arc B580, which is competitively priced at $249. With stable drivers and software and massive architectural improvements compared to the first-gen Arc cards, the Arc B580 is selling out due to the positive response.

Intel is 'committed' to the discrete GPU market, Intel Arc B580 reception has been 'fantastic' 2
2

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, interim co-CEO of Intel and CEO of Intel Products, said during the company's big CES 2025 keynote that the reception to the B580 has been "nothing short of fantastic." And it's not hard to see why, in our in-depth review of the Intel Arc B580, we praised its GeForce RTX 4060-beating performance - where it also outpaced NVIDIA's mainstream entry in games with raytracing.

Although Intel didn't announce that it would release a more powerful Intel Arc B750 or B770, it will launch the entry-level B570 next week. Intel also reassured everyone that it has no plans to exit the desktop GPU market anytime soon.

"I get this question a lot," Michelle Johnston Holthaus said during the keynote. "We are very committed to the discrete graphics market, and we will continue to make strategic investments in this direction."

And when you factor in laptop and desktop CPUs with integrated Arc graphics and workstation GPUs, Intel is confident that its graphics portfolio is "broader than any of our competitors for laptops to desktops to workstations."

With the success of the Intel Arc B580, which serves a large PC gaming market with few sub-$300 options, Intel might simply focus its efforts here rather than dipping into the mid-range and enthusiast PC gaming bracket dominated by NVIDIA GeForce RTX - and to a lesser extent AMD Radeon.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

