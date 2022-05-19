All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
HITMAN 3: ray tracing + AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS support on May 24

HITMAN 3's upcoming update adds AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 1.0 and NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) on May 24.

Published Thu, May 19 2022 11:16 PM CDT
HITMAN 3 will receive new ray tracing abilities as well as AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS technologies in its upcoming v3.110 patch that drops on May 24.

The developer tweeted: "Ray Tracing and Adaptive Supersampling arrives for our PC players with patch 3.110 on May 24. Ray Tracing brings higher quality reflections and shadows to the World of Assassination through HITMAN 3".

We can expect ray traced reflections and shadows on the PC, as well as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 1.0 and NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) that will improve performance when ray tracing is enabled. The developer recommends using FSR or DLSS when enabling RT, too.

Developer I/O Interactive explains in an official post about the HITMAN 3 update: "Realtime ray tracing arrives for our PC players with our 3.110 patch and will bring higher quality reflections and shadows to the World of Assassination. Through HITMAN 3, all locations in the World of Assassination will benefit from this new feature. HITMAN 3 supports ray traced reflections and shadows".

"Ray tracing the detailed environments of HITMAN 3 is quite demanding on the GPU. To get the best experience it's important to select graphics quality settings that match your installed GPU".

"Ray tracing can be enabled from the Graphics menu under Options in the main menu of HITMAN 3. Here you'll find separate toggles for enabling ray traced reflections and shadows. When ray tracing is enabled, the Reflection Quality options appears and here you can control the reflection quality. Ray tracing must be enabled before you start a mission".

"In general, for lower-end hardware we recommend using low or medium Reflection Quality. Lowering reflection quality can greatly improve performance, but results in reflections with fewer details and occasional popping of small objects".

Minimum Hardware Requirements

  • NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
  • Intel Core i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • 8 GB RAM

Recommended settings:

Resolution: 1080p

Adaptive Supersampling Technique: NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR

Adaptive Supersampling Quality: Performance

Reflection Quality: Medium

Recommended Hardware

  • NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
  • Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • 16 GB RAM

Recommended settings:

Resolution: 1440p

Adaptive Supersampling Technique: NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR

Adaptive Supersampling Quality: Balanced

Reflection Quality: High

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

