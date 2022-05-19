HITMAN 3: ray tracing + AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS support on May 24

HITMAN 3 will receive new ray tracing abilities as well as AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS technologies in its upcoming v3.110 patch that drops on May 24.

The developer tweeted: "Ray Tracing and Adaptive Supersampling arrives for our PC players with patch 3.110 on May 24. Ray Tracing brings higher quality reflections and shadows to the World of Assassination through HITMAN 3".

We can expect ray traced reflections and shadows on the PC, as well as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 1.0 and NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) that will improve performance when ray tracing is enabled. The developer recommends using FSR or DLSS when enabling RT, too.

Developer I/O Interactive explains in an official post about the HITMAN 3 update: "Realtime ray tracing arrives for our PC players with our 3.110 patch and will bring higher quality reflections and shadows to the World of Assassination. Through HITMAN 3, all locations in the World of Assassination will benefit from this new feature. HITMAN 3 supports ray traced reflections and shadows".

"Ray tracing the detailed environments of HITMAN 3 is quite demanding on the GPU. To get the best experience it's important to select graphics quality settings that match your installed GPU".

"Ray tracing can be enabled from the Graphics menu under Options in the main menu of HITMAN 3. Here you'll find separate toggles for enabling ray traced reflections and shadows. When ray tracing is enabled, the Reflection Quality options appears and here you can control the reflection quality. Ray tracing must be enabled before you start a mission".

"In general, for lower-end hardware we recommend using low or medium Reflection Quality. Lowering reflection quality can greatly improve performance, but results in reflections with fewer details and occasional popping of small objects".

Minimum Hardware Requirements

NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

Intel Core i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

8 GB RAM

Recommended settings:

Resolution: 1080p

Adaptive Supersampling Technique: NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR

Adaptive Supersampling Quality: Performance

Reflection Quality: Medium

Recommended Hardware

NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

16 GB RAM

Recommended settings:

Resolution: 1440p

Adaptive Supersampling Technique: NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR

Adaptive Supersampling Quality: Balanced

Reflection Quality: High