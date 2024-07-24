AMD FSR 3.1, FSR 3, and FSR 2 2024 games list, titles available now and those coming soon

Here's the full list of games (available now and coming soon) that support AMD FSR 2, FSR 3, and the new FSR 3.1 to boost in-game performance.

Support for AMD's FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) upscaling and Frame Generation technology is improving, thanks to the launch of FSR 3.1. The latest version of the technology brings notable improvements to FSR 2's image quality when upscaling alongside decoupling and improving Frame Generation. With FSR 3.1, GeForce RTX 20 and 30 Series owners can enable AMD's Frame Generation alongside NVIDIA DLSS upscaling, which is very cool to see.

FSR 3.1 support has arrived in a handful of PlayStation PC games, including Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Including games with FSR 3 and FSR 3.1 and those coming soon, over 60 titles support AMD's DLSS alternative. Hundreds if you count games with FSR 2 upscaling.

With that, we've compiled a handy list, accurate as of July 2024, of all known games with FSR support, available now and coming soon, broken down into each version. Let's get to it.

But before we do that, here's a quick primer on what each version of FSR includes. And in case you need a reminder FSR is open-source and platform agnostic, meaning it works on all modern gaming GPUs no matter the vendor.

FSR 2 (All Versions) - AMD's temporal upscaling technology boosts in-game performance while offering decent image quality.

FSR 3 - Adds AMD's Frame Generation as an option for FSR 2 upscaling.

FSR 3.1 - Improves FSR 2 image quality to bring it closer to DLSS while decoupling Frame Generation so you can enable it without upscaling or with alternative upscalers like NVIDIA DLSS and Intel XeSS.

Games with FSR 3.1 and FSR 3

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (FSR 3) Bodycam (FSR 3) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (FSR 3) Call of Duty: Warzone (FSR 3) Dragon's Dogma 2 (FSR 3) EVERSPACE 2 (FSR 3) Farming Simulator 22 (FSR 3) Forspoken (FSR 3) Fort Solis (FSR 3) Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT (FSR 3.1) Gray Zone Warfare (FSR 3) Hellish Quart (FSR 3) Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition (FSR 3.1) House Flipper 2 (FSR 3) Immortals of Aveum (FSR 3) Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (FSR 3) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (FSR 3) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (FSR 3) Lords of the Fallen (FSR 3) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (FSR 3.1) Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (FSR 3.1) Mortal Online 2 (FSR 3) MotorCubs RC (FSR 3) NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (FSR 3) Nightingale (FSR 3) Outpost: Infinity Siege (FSR 3) Pax Dei (FSR 3) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (FSR 3.1) REMNANT II (FSR 3) RoboCop: Rogue City (FSR 3) Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (FSR 3) Ships At Sea (FSR 3) Sons Of The Forest (FSR 3) Starfield (FSR 3) Starship Troopers: Extermination (FSR 3) Still Wakes the Deep (FSR 3) The First Descendant (FSR 3) The Last of Us Part I (FSR 3) The Talos Principle 2 (FSR 3) The Thaumaturge (FSR 3)

Games with FSR 3.1 and FSR 3 (Coming Soon)

22 Racing Series (FSR 3) The Alters (FSR 3) ARK: Survival Ascended (FSR 3.1) Black Myth: Wukong (FSR 3) Concord (FSR 3) Creatures of Ava (FSR 3) Crimson Desert (FSR 3) Cyberpunk 2077 (FSR 3) Decimated (FSR 3) Dungeon Stalkers (FSR 3) Dying Light 2 Stay Human (FSR 3) EVE Online (FSR 3) Farming Simulator 25 (FSR 3) Frostpunk 2 (FSR 3) God of War Ragnarok (FSR 3.1) inZOI (FSR 3) Nobody Wants to Die (FSR 3) Preserve (FSR 3) Ready or Not (FSR 3) Squad (FSR 3) Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (FSR 3) Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (FSR 3) Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (FSR 3)

Games with FSR 2 (All Versions)

Abyss World: Apocalypse (FSR 2) Achilles: Legends Untold (FSR 2.1) Alan Wake 2 (FSR 2.2) Assassin's Creed Mirage (FSR 2.1) Asterigos: Curse of the Stars (FSR 2.1) Atlas Fallen (FSR 2.1) Baldur's Gate 3 (FSR 2.2) Ballads of Hongye (FSR 2.1) Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (FSR 2.2) Battle Teams 2 (FSR 2) BLACKTAIL (FSR 2.1) Bright Memory: Infinite (FSR 2.2) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (FSR 2.1) Century: Age of Ashes (FSR 2.1) Cepheus Protocol (FSR 2.1) Chernobylite (FSR 2.1) Choo-Choo Charles (FSR 2.0) Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (FSR 2) Company of Heroes 3 (FSR 2.2) Crime Boss: Rockay City (FSR 2) Cyberpunk 2077 (FSR 2.1) Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (FSR 2) Dead Island 2 (FSR 2.1) Dead Space (FSR 2.1) DEATHLOOP (FSR 2.0) DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT (FSR 2.0) Deep Rock Galactic (FSR 2.0) Deliver Us Mars (FSR 2.1) Demonologist (FSR 2.1) DESORDRE: A Puzzle Game Adventure (FSR 2.2) Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed (FSR 2.0) Diablo IV (FSR 2.1) Dungeonborne (FSR 2.2) Dying Light 2 Stay Human (FSR 2.0) EA SPORTS WRC (FSR 2.2) Edge of the Abyss Awaken (FSR 2.0) Enshrouded (FSR 2) Evil Reap (FSR 2.1) Exoprimal (FSR 2.1) F1 22 (FSR 2.2) F1 23 (FSR 2.2) F1 24 (FSR 2.2) F1 Manager 2023 (FSR 2.2) Forever Skies (FSR 2.1) Forza Horizon 5 (FSR 2.2) Forza Motorsport (FSR 2.2) Genshin Impact (FSR 2.0) Ghostrunner 2 (FSR 2) Ghostwire: Tokyo (FSR 2.1) God of War (FSR 2.0) Gotham Knights (FSR 2.1) Gungrave G.O.R.E (FSR 2.0) High On Life (FSR 2.0) Highline Volleyball VR (FSR 2.0) HITMAN World of Assassination (FSR 2.1) Hogwarts Legacy (FSR 2.2) Hoiwa Hub (FSR 2.1) Homeworld 3 (FSR 2.2) Isonzo (FSR 2.2) Jagged Alliance 3 (FSR 2.2) Jected - Rivals (FSR 2.1) Judgment (FSR 2.1) Jusant (FSR 2.2) JX3 Ultimate (FSR 2.2) Kayak VR: Mirage (FSR 2) Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (FSR 2.2) Kingshunt (FSR 2.0) Last Train Home (FSR 2.2) Layers of Fear (FSR 2.2) Lies of P (FSR 2.2) Like a Dragon: Ishin! (FSR 2.1) Lost Judgment (FSR 2.1) Manor Lords (FSR 2.2) Martha Is Dead (FSR 2.1) Marvel's Midnight Suns (FSR 2.2) Meet Your Maker (FSR 2.1) Microsoft Flight Simulator (FSR 2.1) Mortal Kombat 1 (FSR 2) Need for Speed Unbound (FSR 2.2) Nemesis: Distress (FSR 2) No Man's Sky (FSR 2.0) No One Survived (FSR 2.2) No Rest for the Wicked (FSR 2.2) Overwatch 2 (FSR 2.2) Paladin's Passage (FSR 2.2) Paragon: The Overprime (FSR 2.1) Park Beyond (FSR 2.2) Party Animals (FSR 2.1) Perfect World M (FSR 2) PERISH (FSR 2.0) Pinball FX (FSR 2) Ranch Simulator - Build, Farm, Hunt (FSR 2) Ready or Not (FSR 2.2) Red Dead Redemption 2 (FSR 2.2) Redfall (FSR 2.1) Rem Survival (FSR 2.1) Resident Evil 4 (FSR 2.1) Returnal (FSR 2.1) Riven (FSR 2.2) Saints Row (FSR 2.1) Sands of Aura (FSR 2) Satisfactory (FSR 2.2) Scathe (FSR 2.0) Scorn (FSR 2.1) SCP: 5K (FSR 2.1) SCUM (FSR 2.2) Sengoku Dynasty (FSR 2.2) Shibainu - VR Katana Simulator (FSR 2.0) Six Days in Fallujah (FSR 2.2) Skull and Bones (FSR 2.2) Smalland: Survive the Wilds (FSR 2) Squad (FSR 2.1) Star Citizen (FSR 2.2) STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor (FSR 2.1) Stranded: Alien Dawn (FSR 2) Strayed Lights (FSR 2.1) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (FSR 2.2) Swordsman HD (FSR 2.0) SYNCED (FSR 2) Tactical Vengeance: Play the Games (FSR 2.2) TEKKEN 8 (FSR 2.2) The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation (FSR 2.0) The Callisto Protocol (FSR 2.1) The Chant (FSR 2.1) The Devourer: Hunted Souls (FSR 2.2) The Eternal Cylinder (FSR 2.0) THE FINALS (FSR 2.2) The Invincible (FSR 2.2) The Inquisitor (FSR 2) The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (FSR 2.1) The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (FSR 2.2) The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition (FSR 2) The Outlast Trials (FSR 2) The Riftbreaker (FSR 2.1) The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (FSR 2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update (FSR 2.1) There Won't be Light (FSR 2.1) Thymesia (FSR 2.0) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (FSR 2.0) UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (FSR 2.1) UNITED 1944 (FSR 2.2) VAIL VR (FSR 2.1) VALHALL: Harbinger (FSR 2.0) Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (FSR 2.0) Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (FSR 2.1) Wanted: Dead (FSR 2.2) Warframe (FSR 2.2) Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (FSR 2.2) Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (FSR 2.2) Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (FSR 2.2) Warhaven (FSR 2) Warstride Challenges (FSR 2.2) Wayfinder (FSR 2.2) Welcome to ParadiZe (FSR 2.2) Will To Live Online (FSR 2.1) Witchfire (FSR 2.2) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (FSR 2.2) World War Z: Aftermath (FSR 2.1)

Games with FSR 2 (Coming Soon - All Versions)

