AMD EPYC 4004 CPUs on AM5 package launched: up to 16 Zen 4 cores, 3D V-Cache for $699

AMD's new EPYC 4004 processors are launching, using the AM5 socket aimed at Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) and hosting businesses.

The new AMD EPYC 4004 processor will feature up to 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 4 processing power, made for single-socket operation with a boost clock of up to 5.7GHz. The new EPYC 4004 processor supports DDR5-5200 memory with ECC support, with a maximum capacity of up to 192GB of DDR5 memory. The I/O dies contain PCIe Gen5 and DDR5 controllers, with a built-in RDNA 2-based GPU.

These new processors are using the 40x40 LGA-1718 socket, otherwise known as the AM5 socket, with AMD confirming that the new EPYC 4004 processors even support AM4 cooling solutions, which will be a huge cost-saving factor for SMB customers. The new AMD EPYC 4004 processors have the same TDP range as the regular gaming-focused Ryzen CPUs: between 65W and 170W.

AMD's new EPYC 4004 family of CPUs includes the flagship EPYC 4584PX which features 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 4 processing power at up to 5.7GHz, with 128MB of L3 cache and a 120W TDP. The EPYC 4484PX is a 12-core, 24-thread part with the same 128MB of L3 cache... beautiful, super-fast 3D V-Cache that's found on AMD's gaming-focused Ryzen 7000X3D processors.