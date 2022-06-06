NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4080: AD103 GPU with 420W TDP rumored

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4080 is going to be using a decent amount more power over the current-gen GPUs, with the latest rumor on the RTX 4080 is that it will have a 420W TGP.

The rumor is coming from leaker "kopite7kimi" who tweeted that a possible GeForce RTX 4080 SKU with the PG139-SKU360 board is on its way, with a 420W TGP. Kopite7kimi says that the GeForce RTX 4080 "still uses AD103" which lines up with previous rumors, but the 420W TGP is new: 100W more than the RTX 3080, and this makes sense.

We just heard that the mid-range GeForce RTX 4060 will use 220W of power, but I explained in that post yesterday that the RTX 4060 should beat (or at least get very close to) the performance of the higher-end, but current-gen GeForce RTX 3080.

420W TGP on the RTX 4080 makes sense, as the RTX 4080 should offer performance that beats the RTX 3090 and probably the RTX 3090 Ti. AD103 is going to be a killer GPU, this will be the one that sells like hotcakes... leaving the record-breaking to the AD102-powered RTX 4090 and RTX 4090 Ti graphics cards.

VideoCardz has "some new information on GeForce RTX 40 launch dates" but as per usual with rumors, these are just rumors with VC stating "things might change very quickly". VC reports that they have learned NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards "may have more in common than previously expected".

NVIDIA is reportedly working on two different Ada Lovelace GPUs for the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, the AD102 and AD103 GPUs, respectively... but VC reports that "they could actually use the same board: PG139". The SKU designation for the RTX 4090 is "330" while the RTX 4080 is "360" which VC points out is new information.

The last we heard on the GeForce RTX 4090 is that the AD102-powered GPU would pack 16128 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 24Gbps, and a 450W TDP. Performance-wise, we're looking at twice the performance of the GeForce RTX 3090... impressive stuff.