NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 rumor: 220W power, RTX 3080 level performance?

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4060 is going to be a powerhouse compared to the regular x060 series GPU from NVIDIA, but I thought that was obvious by now.

If the new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is going to be twice as fast as the GeForce RTX 3090, then we'd expect the GeForce RTX 4060 to be twice as fast as the GeForce RTX 3060... right? Architecture improvements, faster VRAM, more power, tweaks everywhere else... the benefits would be there for all SKUs.

But in a new tweet, leaker "kopite7kimi" says that the GeForce RTX 4060 would be using more power than the RTX 3070, which isn't so shocking -- given I prefaced this article with the fact that we are to expect the GeForce RTX 4060 to be twice as fast as the GeForce RTX 3060 -- so surely it'll use more power, and tip over the RTX 3070 TDP.

I mean, in previous leaks from Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead, we heard that the next-gen Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 4070 would be up to 30% faster than the GeForce RTX 3090. If the GeForce RTX 4060 is using 220W+ of power, and the RTX 4070 is up to 30% faster than the RTX 3090, then the RTX 4060 using 220W+ makes sense.

It should also mean the GeForce RTX 4060 should offer performance in the vicinity of the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and they can use 300W+ of power. I'm sure we'll see custom RTX 4060s with 250W+ power at that rate, but offering some wicked performance... I still have fond memories of the MSI GeForce GTX 460 HAWK graphics card back in 2010. If you remember that, you'll remember just how good it was up against a stock GTX 470.