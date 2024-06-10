AMD's next-gen mid-range Zen 5-powered Ryzen 5 9600X ES overclocked to 5.7GHz on all cores

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 5 9600X engineering sample (ES) has been spotted: overclocked to an incredible 5.7GHz across all cores, Zen 5 is going to be GOOD.

AMD has one of the best mid-range processors on the market with its Zen 4-based Ryzen 5 7600X, but the next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 5 9600X looks to be a champion.

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X ES overclocked, benched on CPU-Z (source: HXL)
In some new leaks, we're seeing that a Ryzen 5 9600X engineering sample (ES) processor being overclocked to a very nice 5.7GHz across all cores, up 300MHz from its max CPU boost clock of 5.4GHz. AMD isn't just cranking the CPU clock speed by 100MHz from the Ryzen 5 7600X, but the internal Zen 5 CPU architecture will provide IPC improvements, and a much lower 65W TDP is welcomed (105W on the 7600X).

The leaker posted some CPU-Z benchmark results, where we can see single-threaded performance with 871 points, and multi-threaded performance at 7096 points at all-core 5.7GHz. This is compared to 776 points and 6201 points for single-threaded and multi-threaded performance, respectively, on the Zen 5-based Ryzen 5 9600X ES chip at its stock 5.4GHz.

If we throw it up against the Ryzen 5 7600X (overclocked to 5.45GHz, so 50MHz higher than the 9600X at stock when it launches) we have 767 points and 6276 points for single-threaded and multi-threaded scores, respectively. At stock (5.3GHz) the Ryzen 5 7600X scores 727 points for single-threaded CPU-Z, and 6179 points for multi-threaded.

AMD will be launching its new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series desktop CPUs in July, but what I want to know is... will we see another X3D version of the 9600X, which would be fantastic.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, wccftech.com

