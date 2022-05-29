AMD RDNA2 GPU 'is standard' on ALL next-gen Ryzen 7000 series CPUs
AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will have integrated RDNA2 GPUs by default, even the highest-end 16-core CPU with 170W.
AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will debut later this year, with the star of the show being the new Zen 4 architecture... but all of the new CPUs will have integrated RDNA2 GPUs by default.
The news was confirmed by AMD's Director of Technical Marketing Robert Hallock, who confirmed the news in some posts on Reddit. Hallock said: "IGP is standard. It's included on all 6 nanometer IO dies, which has a small number of compute units built in, specifically to enable video encode & decode and multiple display outputs".
"For enthusiasts, it will help diagnose a bad graphics card to get the system up and running when you're still waiting on the GPU to show up. The iGPU configuration [specifications] are consistent, and all of the CPUs will have it".
AMD's new RDNA2 GPUs are not on the compute dies, but in the I/O die of all Ryzen 7000 series CPU SKUs. We will see basic display connectivity with all CPUs thanks to the integrated RDNA2-based graphics, so we should see the specs of the integrated GPUs on every single Ryzen 7000 series CPUs the same. Interesting.
