NVIDIA LHRv3 (RTX 3050 + RTX 3080 12GB) unlocked 90%, crypto gimp dies
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8GB + GeForce RTX 3080 12GB models unlocked: LHRv3 crypto-gimping algorithm 90% unlocked, miners rejoice.
NVIDIA released the GeForce RTX 3050 8GB and GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics cards LHR-locked -- well, LHRv3 or Lite Hash Rate v3 -- and now that's been 90% unlocked.
The current LHRv1 and LHRv2 models are completely unlocked now through software, with no hardware modifications or requirements, with LHRv3 models now 90% unlocked. The LHRv3-based RTX 3050 8GB and RTX 3080 12GB models are based on new versions of the algorithm, but the algorithm has now been cracked to 90% at least.
NiceHash QuickMiner v0.5.4.2 RC requires NVIDIA 512.15 driver (or newer) in order to work, but now if crypto miners (and bigger crypto farms) had a bunch of RTX 3050 8GB or RTX 3080 12GB graphics cards... now they can be unleashed (90% is bloody close to 100% and I'm sure it won't be long until LHRv3 is fully unlocked... give it a few more days).
