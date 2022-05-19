All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA LHRv3 (RTX 3050 + RTX 3080 12GB) unlocked 90%, crypto gimp dies

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8GB + GeForce RTX 3080 12GB models unlocked: LHRv3 crypto-gimping algorithm 90% unlocked, miners rejoice.

@anthony256
Published Thu, May 19 2022 7:22 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA released the GeForce RTX 3050 8GB and GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics cards LHR-locked -- well, LHRv3 or Lite Hash Rate v3 -- and now that's been 90% unlocked.

NVIDIA LHRv3 (RTX 3050 + RTX 3080 12GB) unlocked 90%, crypto gimp dies 506 | TweakTown.com

The current LHRv1 and LHRv2 models are completely unlocked now through software, with no hardware modifications or requirements, with LHRv3 models now 90% unlocked. The LHRv3-based RTX 3050 8GB and RTX 3080 12GB models are based on new versions of the algorithm, but the algorithm has now been cracked to 90% at least.

NiceHash QuickMiner v0.5.4.2 RC requires NVIDIA 512.15 driver (or newer) in order to work, but now if crypto miners (and bigger crypto farms) had a bunch of RTX 3050 8GB or RTX 3080 12GB graphics cards... now they can be unleashed (90% is bloody close to 100% and I'm sure it won't be long until LHRv3 is fully unlocked... give it a few more days).

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 LHR 12GB GDRR6X (RTX 3080 Gaming Z Trio 12G LHR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$999.17
$999.00$999.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/19/2022 at 7:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.