NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is more popular than every AMD RDNA 3 GPU, apart from one

The Steam Hardware Survey & Software Survey results for April 2024 are in and it's good news for GeForce and not so good news for everyone else.

The Steam Hardware Survey & Software Survey results for April 2024 are in, and it's no surprise that NVIDIA continues to dominate the discrete GPU market for desktop and laptop computers. Overall market share remains relatively unchanged, with NVIDIA and GeForce holding strong with 76.7% of total PC GPUs, followed by AMD with 15.8%.

The most used GPUs for PC gaming are all GeForce.

It's not all bad news for Radeon, as the company experienced growth thanks to the rise of Ryzen chips with integrated Radeon hardware.

The most popular GPU is still NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060, followed by GeForce GTX 1650, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 2060 (you can check out the Top 20 GPUs According to Steam below). However, the story does change when you look at the current generation of GPU hardware from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, covering the GeForce RTX 40 Series, Radeon RX 7000 Series, and Intel Arc graphics.

This month, every GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU, including the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, makes the list. AMD's only RDNA 3 offering remains the company's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX - however, this sits below the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER that launched a few months ago. AMD's most popular GPU options are RDNA 2 cards like the Radeon RX 6600, 6700 XT, and 6800 XT.

Top 20 GPUs used by PC Gamers (according to Steam's April 2024 data) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 5.55% (-1.16%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4.20% (+0.25%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 3.59% (-0.34%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 3.50% (-0.48%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3.39% (-0.21%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 3.38% (-0.48%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 3.35% (+0.39%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU 2.77% (+0.49%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 2.67% (+0.26%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 2.40% (+0.06%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 2.33% (-0.17%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 2.19% (+0.10%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 2.14% (-0.28%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 2.13% (-0.10%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 1.99% (-0.03%) AMD Radeon Graphics 1.97% (+0.06%) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 1.86% (+0.01%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 1.57% (+0.05%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 1.47% (-0.06%) Intel(R) UHD Graphics 1.41% (+0.03%)

The Steam Hardware Survey & Software Survey results for April 2024 paint a pretty disappointing picture for cards like Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT. They show that when it comes to RDNA 3, anything outside of the flagship 7900 XTX has failed to find a PC gaming audience.

On the Intel side, the company's first generation of Arc graphics products, like the Arc A750 and A770, are also missing in action. With AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA set to begin rolling out their next-generation graphics cards later this year and throughout 2025, it's hard to see the Steam Hardware figures changing all that much. Outside of GeForce RTX 40 Series cards continuing to gain traction as PC gamers build new rigs or upgrade from older GeForce hardware to newer GeForce hardware.