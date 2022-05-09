All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA LHR crypto mining gimp has been unlocked, for Linux at least

NBMiner (NebuMiner) team unlocks 100% of crypto mining performance on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series LHR-gimped graphics cards.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 9 2022 6:31 PM CDT
Well, the LHR gimping has been cracked by the NBMiner (NebuMiner) and NiceHash teams, with NBMiner available right now with a 100% LHR unlock for NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

NVIDIA LHR crypto mining gimp has been unlocked, for Linux at least 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The crypto teams seem to be running crypto tools that are unlocking NVIDIA LHR gimping, almost at the same time, which seems suspicious. How? Are they communicating with each other? Did NVIDIA help them out? Maybe. AMD is launching its RDNA 2 refresh -- the new Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT cards in the next 12 hours -- and then there's this news of the un-gimping of LHR-locked GPUs.

If you're sitting there with a GeForce RTX 30 series GPU that is LHR locked, and you're crypto mining, this will be music to your ears. If you're a crypto miner that has fleets of LHR-locked GPUs... then this is Christmas coming early in a huge way.

If you want to try it, you can check out NebuMiner right here.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, github.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

