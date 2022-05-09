NVIDIA LHR crypto mining gimp has been unlocked, for Linux at least

Well, the LHR gimping has been cracked by the NBMiner (NebuMiner) and NiceHash teams, with NBMiner available right now with a 100% LHR unlock for NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

The crypto teams seem to be running crypto tools that are unlocking NVIDIA LHR gimping, almost at the same time, which seems suspicious. How? Are they communicating with each other? Did NVIDIA help them out? Maybe. AMD is launching its RDNA 2 refresh -- the new Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT cards in the next 12 hours -- and then there's this news of the un-gimping of LHR-locked GPUs.

If you're sitting there with a GeForce RTX 30 series GPU that is LHR locked, and you're crypto mining, this will be music to your ears. If you're a crypto miner that has fleets of LHR-locked GPUs... then this is Christmas coming early in a huge way.

If you want to try it, you can check out NebuMiner right here.