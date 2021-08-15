All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NBMiner update unlocks 70% more mining perf on NVIDIA RTX 30 LHR cards

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 LHR series cards get mining performance un-gimped by up to 70% with NBMiner's new update, great news!

Published Sun, Aug 15 2021 7:13 PM CDT
NVIDIA kinda tried to gimp its GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs by updating them with the introduction GeForce RTX 30 series LHR cards -- or Lite Hash Rate.

NBMiner update unlocks 70% more mining perf on NVIDIA RTX 30 LHR cards 01 | TweakTown.com

The crypto gimped performance has been interesting to say the least, with more on that below -- but NBMiner has now pushed out an update that ungimps performance by up to 70% which is big news... at least for now. The new NBMiner update doesn't instantly unlock the mining performance on the GeForce RTX 30 series LHR cards, but rather provides you with the ability to adjust some vaues that will boost mining performance.

NBMiner's new update will let you adjust values that works out the maximum unlockable hash rate for your specific LHR-series gimped GPU, with up to 68% more performance achieved when mining Ethereum on the ethash algorithm. Not bad at all.

Every single GeForce RTX 30 series GPU that is produced right now, bar for the flagship GeForce RTX 3090, are gimped with LHR -- but the thing is NVIDIA isn't clear with its AIB partners on gimping their GeForce GPUs for reduced crypto mining performance.

AIB partners are dragging out the process on re-tooling their production lines to gimp RTX 30 series GPUs with their LHR crap, and now these NBMiner updates only help miners.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

