NVIDIA announces GeForce RTX 30 LHR series GPUs: gimped ETH mining

NVIDIA makes its new GeForce RTX 30 Lite Hash Rate (LHR) series cards official: gimped ETH mining, entire stack of cards.

Published Tue, May 18 2021 8:27 PM CDT
After what feels like months of teases and unofficial leaks, NVIDIA has officially confirmed and announced its GeForce RTX 30 series in new Lite Hash Rate (LHR) form with an ETH mining limiter.

We saw NVIDIA release a new GeForce driver that gimped ETH mining with a built-in limiter, then it was removed... and now NVIDIA is reintroducing the limiter but through the entire stack of Ampere GPUs. There are 4 new GPUs with new PCI Device IDs under the new LHR series.

NVIDIA took to its official blog post, explaining that it is having "clear communication" with gamers by saying they want to "ensure that customers know exactly what they're getting when they buy GeForce products. To help with this, our GeForce partners are labeling the GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti cards with a "Lite Hash Rate," or "LHR," identifier. The identifier will be in retail product listings and on the box".

"This reduced hash rate only applies to newly manufactured cards with the LHR identifier and not to cards already purchased".

I've broken down the current GPUs and new GPUs with their old, and new PCI Device IDs below, this'll make it easier to see the differences between the GPUs.

Current RTX 30 series:

  • GeForce RTX 3090 - GA102-300 (PCI Device ID: 2204)
  • GeForce RTX 3080 - GA102-200 (PCI Device ID: 2206)
  • GeForce RTX 3070 - GA104-300 (PCI Device ID: 2484)
  • GeForce RTX 3060 Ti - GA104-200 (PCI Device ID: 2486)
  • GeForce RTX 3060 - GA106-300 (PCI Device ID: 2503)

New RTX 30 LHR series:

  • GeForce RTX 3080 - GA102-202 (PCI Device ID: 2216)
  • GeForce RTX 3070 - GA104-302 (PCI Device ID: 2488)
  • GeForce RTX 3060 Ti - GA104-202 (PCI Device ID: 2489)
  • GeForce RTX 3060 - GA106-302 (PCI Device ID: 2504)
NVIDIA announces GeForce RTX 30 LHR series GPUs: gimped ETH mining 521 | TweakTown.com

NVIDIA reiterated that "GeForce is Made for Gaming", adding: "GeForce RTX GPUs have introduced a range of cutting-edge technologies - RTX real-time ray tracing, AI-powered DLSS frame rate booster, NVIDIA Reflex super-fast response rendering for best system latency, and many more - created to meet the needs of gamers and those who create digital experiences. We believe this additional step will get more GeForce cards at better prices into the hands of gamers everywhere".

NEWS SOURCE:blogs.nvidia.com

