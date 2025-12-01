GeForce RTX 5070 hits new milestone, it's now one of the Top 10 gaming GPUs on Steam

Valve's Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for November 2025 are in, and when it comes to discrete gaming GPUs, NVIDIA's GeForce lineup continues to dominate the field. However, when it comes to the company's new GeForce RTX 50 Series, the GeForce RTX 5070 is once again proving to be the most popular current-gen graphics card as it surpasses another milestone.
The GeForce RTX 5070 is now the tenth-most-popular discrete gaming GPU according to the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey results, cracking the Top 10, so to speak. Interestingly enough, it knocked out the previous generation's GeForce RTX 4070 to claim the tenth spot, recording one of the most significant market share jumps for the month.
And if it continues to grow, we could see the RTX 5070 surpass the RTX 3070 in next month's results, which is one of NVIDIA's most popular and enduring 70-class GeForce graphics cards.
The other big movers this month are also GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, with the GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti (the results don't separate 8GB and 16GB models) moving up the charts to now sit in the Top 20. As for AMD, the Radeon RX 9000 Series is surprisingly still absent from the list, with the most popular Team Red cards being the entry-level Radeon RX 6600 and the mid-range Radeon RX 7800 XT.
Top 30 Discrete PC Gaming GPUs for November 2025 (Source: Valve)
|GPU Name
|Market Share
|Percentage Change
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU
|4.22%
|0.12%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|4.16%
|-0.14%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
|3.96%
|-0.02%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|2.96%
|0.00%
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
|2.80%
|-0.12%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
|2.63%
|-0.04%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|2.39%
|-0.08%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|2.24%
|-0.06%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU
|2.15%
|0.03%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070
|2.12%
|0.33%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
|2.07%
|0.04%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
|1.96%
|-0.08%
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
|1.80%
|-0.08%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER
|1.63%
|0.00%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|1.59%
|-0.03%
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER
|1.58%
|-0.04%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060
|1.54%
|0.30%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU
|1.47%
|0.06%
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|1.38%
|-0.06%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti
|1.14%
|0.19%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
|1.09%
|0.19%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|1.07%
|0.02%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU
|1.07%
|0.05%
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
|1.04%
|-0.01%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
|1.01%
|0.02%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080
|0.96%
|0.14%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU
|0.87%
|0.01%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
|0.86%
|-0.06%
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|0.84%
|-0.03%
|AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
|0.84%
|0.13%