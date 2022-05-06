The Vatican is making its way into the Metaverse and NFTs

The Humanity 2.0 Foundation has signed a strategic partnership with Sensorium, a metaverse developer.

The new public-private partnership aims to bring the Vatican's heritage into the digital world by creating a VR and NFT gallery for content from the Vatican. Humanity 2.0 is a non-profit "Vatican-affiliated organization." According to a Sensorium spokesperson corresponding with VICE's Motherboard, "it would be correct to say that the Vatican is entering the metaverse and the world of NFTs."

"To give you more context, the Vatican plans to bring its heritage - manuscripts, masterpieces, and academic initiatives - into the metaverse with the goal to make them more accessible to people across the world (some who might never be able to visit the Vatican in person)," the spokesperson wrote to Motherboard.

The partnership hopes to develop the NFT gallery to be accessible with VR and via a desktop environment. The Vatican Museums contain almost 800 artworks from 250 international artists, such as Vincent van Gogh, Michelangelo, Pablo Picasso, and more. More than 6 million people visit them each year, and with the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse launching this year, even more people worldwide will be able to enjoy them.

"We look forward to working with Sensorium to explore ways to democratize art, making it more widely available to people around the world regardless of their socio-economic and geographical limitations. The partnership with Sensorium brings this goal a step further and equips us with the latest tech solutions," said Father Philip Larrey, Chairman of Humanity 2.0.

