Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement

Researchers from the European Southern Observatory working on the Event Horizon Telescope will be announcing findings on May 12th.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Apr 30 2022 6:14 AM CDT
Researchers from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) will be presenting new information about the Milky Way in about two weeks.

The presentation will feature results from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project that brought the world the first-ever image of a black hole in 2019. The EHT has since been studying Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the galactic center of the Milky Way galaxy, and an astronomical radio source, an object in space that emits strong radio waves.

Sgr A* is believed to be a supermassive black hole, and confirmation of such could comprise part of the upcoming presentation. A press conference from the project's findings will be hosted on May 12th, 2022, at 15:00 CEST (13:00 UTC), which will be live-streamed on the ESO's YouTube channel. Following that, a live Q&A event will be hosted on the same channel for the public to query a panel of EHT experts.

More information about the event is viewable on the ESO website, and you can learn more about the EHT project on its website.

NEWS SOURCES:sciencealert.com, eso.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

