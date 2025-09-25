Rockstar Games rumored to unveil Project ROME modding engine for GTA 6 very soon

Rockstar has been cooking up Project ROME for a while now, its game-changing modding engine for Grand Theft Auto 6, expected to be unveiled soon.

TL;DR: Rockstar Games is developing Project ROME, an online modding engine set to transform GTA 6 into a dynamic metaverse platform. Launching in 2026, it will enable players and creators to customize game environments, integrate intellectual property, and continuously expand GTA 6 with new content and cities.

Rockstar Games has been cooking up Project ROME (Rockstar Online Modding Engine) ready for GTA 6, with rumors swirling that the developer could unveil Project ROME real soon.

Project ROME will be the key to turning GTA 6 into the "next big metaverse" that will transform Grand Theft Auto 6 from being "just a game" into its own platform, allowing players to create their own custom experiences inside of the game. In a new post from "GTA 6 Countdown" on X, that's exactly what we're hearing.

The full post reads: "Rockstar Games is reportedly preparing to reveal Project ROME (Rockstar Online Modding Engine) soon. It aims to make GTA 6 the next big metaverse and transform it into a platform not just a game, allowing players to create their own custom experiences".

Previous reports from earlier this year teased that Rockstar was in contact with some of the biggest content creators from Fortnite and Roblox about creating custom experiences using Project ROME inside of GTA 6. Project ROME will allow creators to modify the game's environment and assets to bring their own intellectual property -- and potentially their brand sponsors -- into GTA's virtual sandbox.

Once GTA 6 is unleashed in 2026, Rockstar's plan is to continuously update the game over time, adding new missions and new cities on the regular, on top of allowing gamers to create their own experiences inside of GTA 6. We can't wait, and especially can't wait to hear more about what Rockstar has been cooking with Project ROME.