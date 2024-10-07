Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 54 - NVIDIA has won the GPU Market

Epic's Tim Sweeney is teasing Unreal Engine 6, and it's much more than a game engine

The plan for Unreal Engine 6 is to merge the current game development tools with Fortnite's easy-to-use editor to create a persistent metaverse.

Epic's Tim Sweeney is teasing Unreal Engine 6, and it's much more than a game engine
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time

Most game developers have switched to Unreal Engine 5, which is powering some of the biggest games available now or currently in development at studios worldwide. In a new interview with Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney at The Verge, we learn that the studio is already working on Unreal Engine 6, which will be much more than a game engine.

Disney and Epic Games are teaming up to create a persistent universe and metaverse that "fully interoperates" with Fortnite.
2

Disney and Epic Games are teaming up to create a persistent universe and metaverse that "fully interoperates" with Fortnite.

Sweeney says that the current plan for the next version of Unreal Engine is to combine the developer tools and platform that game studios and teams are using today with Fortnite's easy-to-use Unreal Editor. The reason can be summed up using a single word, which you probably haven't heard in a while - the 'metaverse.'

"The real power will come when we bring these two worlds together so we have the entire power of our high-end game engine merged with the ease of use that we put together in [Unreal Editor for Fortnite]," Sweeney says. "That's going to take several years. And when that process is complete, that will be Unreal Engine 6."

Yes, Epic has big plans for creating a giant metaverse platform running on Unreal Engine 6, with powerful tools giving users and publishers or companies the ability to shape and create an interactive and interconnected universe. Epic is already working with Disney to create a "persistent universe," which looks like an early testbed or version of this metaverse. Tim Sweeney says this digital Disney ecosystem "fully interoperates with the Fortnite ecosystem."

Epic positioned Fortnite as a game-making tool long before it became the go-to Battle Royale for millions of gamers. With Unreal Engine 6, there are plans to make assets "work in different contexts," meaning that a 3D character or object from Epic's upcoming Fab marketplace could be optimized to work with Unreal Engine, Unity, Roblox, and Minecraft.

Of course, Unreal Engine 6 will still be a traditional game engine, where a developer like CD Projekt Red could develop and release a standalone, metaverse-free game like The Witcher 4 or the next Cyberpunk. It'll be interesting to see how this metaverse stuff plays out. The good news is that Tim Sweeney and Epic aren't in a bubble. He and his team are acutely aware of the general lack of interest in the metaverse. "It's like there's metaverse weather," Sweeney says. "Some days it's good, some days it's bad. Depends on who's doing the talking about it."

Photo of the product for sale

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.00
$1099.00$1099.00$1089.00
Buy
-
--$1089.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/7/2024 at 10:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles