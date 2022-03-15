GTA 6 release in 2024 is 'likely' says Jefferies analyst

A major release from Rockstar Games in 2024 is likely, says Jefferies market analyst Andrew Uerkwitz, but when will GTA 6 launch?

Two leading video game market analysts predict GTA 6 could release in 2024, but they disagree on exactly when.

A bit ago I predicted GTA 6 could launch in Take-Two's FY24, which ends in March 2024. Since then that prediction has been carried by analysts based on a substantial spike in net bookings for the period. A new SEC filing shows that both FY24 and FY25 will be big years for Take-Two with an estimated $5.2 billion and $5.5 billion in respective net bookings.

This suggests that GTA 6 could launch in either FY24 or FY25. Both of these include the 2024 calendar year. Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz believes that a major Rockstar title should launch throughout 2024: "Despite a significant multi-year content unlock that likely includes a major content release from Rockstar in 2024, Take-Two will still grow in FY25," Uerkwitz wrote.

A late 2024 release would line up with reports from Rockstar Mag's Chris Klippel, who says the game may launch in holiday 2024.

Meanwhile, Cowen senior research analyst Doug Creutz still believes GTA 6 would launch in FY24. Creutz tells Axios' Stephen Totilo that today's S-4 report makes him "even more convinced" of a FY24 release.

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed development of GTA 6 is "well under way".

