All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

GTA 6 release in 2024 is 'likely' says Jefferies analyst

A major release from Rockstar Games in 2024 is likely, says Jefferies market analyst Andrew Uerkwitz, but when will GTA 6 launch?

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Mar 15 2022 4:42 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Two leading video game market analysts predict GTA 6 could release in 2024, but they disagree on exactly when.

GTA 6 release in 2024 is 'likely' says Jefferies analyst 6 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A bit ago I predicted GTA 6 could launch in Take-Two's FY24, which ends in March 2024. Since then that prediction has been carried by analysts based on a substantial spike in net bookings for the period. A new SEC filing shows that both FY24 and FY25 will be big years for Take-Two with an estimated $5.2 billion and $5.5 billion in respective net bookings.

GTA 6 release in 2024 is 'likely' says Jefferies analyst 62 | TweakTown.com

This suggests that GTA 6 could launch in either FY24 or FY25. Both of these include the 2024 calendar year. Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz believes that a major Rockstar title should launch throughout 2024: "Despite a significant multi-year content unlock that likely includes a major content release from Rockstar in 2024, Take-Two will still grow in FY25," Uerkwitz wrote.

A late 2024 release would line up with reports from Rockstar Mag's Chris Klippel, who says the game may launch in holiday 2024.

Meanwhile, Cowen senior research analyst Doug Creutz still believes GTA 6 would launch in FY24. Creutz tells Axios' Stephen Totilo that today's S-4 report makes him "even more convinced" of a FY24 release.

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed development of GTA 6 is "well under way".

More GTA 6 News

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/15/2022 at 4:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.