Report: GTA 6 coming in 2024, Rockstar making tons of progress

Rockstar Games has reportedly made a significant development milestone that should ensure GTA 6 releases sometime in 2024.

A new report from a well-known Rockstar Games leaker says Grand Theft Auto 6 could release in 2024 after all.

Sources have told Rockstar Games leaker and informant Chris Klippel that GTA 6 has broken an important development milestone and work on the game should accelerated in the coming months (and years).

"An important step in the development of GTA 6 has just been reached. Things should speed up (internally at Rockstar)," Klippel wrote on Twitter.

"I think that a real announcement at the end of the year may be possible. In any case, I don't see the game arriving before the end of 2024!"

Bear in mind that Klippel sang a different tune in October 2021. Back then, Klippel said that GTA 6 was in development hell and that it was a mess.

A bit ago I predicted GTA 6 could release in early 2024. The theory was based on Take-Two's massive pipeline of games, and now analysts have seemingly corroborated this prediction based around a massive $9 billion revenue spike forecasted for that year.

Klippel's prediction is a far ways off from our own. Take-Two's FY2024 timeline, the period we predicted GTA 6 would release in, ends in March 2024. Klippel believes GTA 6 could release in late 2024, possibly during the holiday period. This would coincide with Take-Two's FY2025 period.

Rockstar hasn't said much about GTA 6, but the game has believed to be in development since 2014 or thereabouts, at least in pre-production phases. The studio has confirmed development on GTA 6 is "well underway," hinting dev started a while back.

Sources have told Jason Schreier that the game could ship a smaller singleplayer offering that expands over time with new updates and content drops, almost like Story Mode would become a live game of sorts--or at least use live game avenues to release expansions and updated content.