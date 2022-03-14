All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Report: GTA 6 coming in 2024, Rockstar making tons of progress

Rockstar Games has reportedly made a significant development milestone that should ensure GTA 6 releases sometime in 2024.

Published Mon, Mar 14 2022 1:17 PM CDT
A new report from a well-known Rockstar Games leaker says Grand Theft Auto 6 could release in 2024 after all.

Sources have told Rockstar Games leaker and informant Chris Klippel that GTA 6 has broken an important development milestone and work on the game should accelerated in the coming months (and years).

"An important step in the development of GTA 6 has just been reached. Things should speed up (internally at Rockstar)," Klippel wrote on Twitter.

"I think that a real announcement at the end of the year may be possible. In any case, I don't see the game arriving before the end of 2024!"

Bear in mind that Klippel sang a different tune in October 2021. Back then, Klippel said that GTA 6 was in development hell and that it was a mess.

A bit ago I predicted GTA 6 could release in early 2024. The theory was based on Take-Two's massive pipeline of games, and now analysts have seemingly corroborated this prediction based around a massive $9 billion revenue spike forecasted for that year.

Klippel's prediction is a far ways off from our own. Take-Two's FY2024 timeline, the period we predicted GTA 6 would release in, ends in March 2024. Klippel believes GTA 6 could release in late 2024, possibly during the holiday period. This would coincide with Take-Two's FY2025 period.

Rockstar hasn't said much about GTA 6, but the game has believed to be in development since 2014 or thereabouts, at least in pre-production phases. The studio has confirmed development on GTA 6 is "well underway," hinting dev started a while back.

Sources have told Jason Schreier that the game could ship a smaller singleplayer offering that expands over time with new updates and content drops, almost like Story Mode would become a live game of sorts--or at least use live game avenues to release expansions and updated content.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

