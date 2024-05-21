Take-Two boss is 'highly confident' Grand Theft Auto 6 will hit its 2025 release window

Grand Theft Auto 6 is on track for its Fall 2025 launch, with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick 'highly confident' the game will arrive on time.

It's one of the most highly anticipated video game releases of all time, with Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI set to launch sometime in Fall 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S - covering September, October, and November. Is there a chance the game's release will push beyond this window? Sure, nothing is set in stone this far out for a game - but Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick says the publisher is 'highly confident' GTA 6 will arrive on time.

In a new interview with CNBC, Zelnick said, "There is slippage in the industry, and we're not immune from that. However, we narrowed the timing because we are highly confident in that timing." Take-Two only recently put a release window on Grand Theft Auto 6, so it sounds like development is progressing as planned.

Still, he adds that instead of bugs (which it can plan for), Rockstar is seeking 'perfection' in GTA 6. And with that, "there are extraordinary expectations, [so] it's not really about bugs."

He states that the game will deliver an experience "that no one's seen before," so measuring that in terms of launch timings is difficult. So yeah, it sounds like the game is on track for its Fall 2025 debut on console, but it could also see its date slip as Rockstar pushes the genre and franchise to new heights.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the follow-up to the most successful game of all time, Grand Theft Auto 5 - which has shipped nearly 200 million copies since its initial debut in 2013. GTA 5 has remained in annual best-seller lists for a decade, with many analysts expecting Grand Theft Auto 6 to break every sales record in the book.

