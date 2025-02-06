GTA 6 delay? Grand Theft Auto VI still set for Fall 2025 release date, Take-Two reiterates

There has been no change to Grand Theft Auto VI's planned release date, and Take-Two Interactive still expects GTA 6 to release in Fall 2025 on consoles.

TL;DR: Take-Two Interactive confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 is set for a Fall 2025 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, contributing to expected record net bookings in Fiscal 2026. CEO Strauss Zelnick acknowledges potential delays, but the current release schedule remains unchanged. Other major releases include Civilization VII and Mafia: The Old Country. Take-Two Interactive confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 is set for a Fall 2025 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, contributing to expected record net bookings in Fiscal 2026. CEO Strauss Zelnick acknowledges potential delays, but the current release schedule remains unchanged. Other major releases include Civilization VII and Mafia: The Old Country.

Grand Theft Auto 6's release timing has been reiterated by Take-Two Interactive management.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Will GTA 6 be delayed? No one knows for sure, but Take-Two isn't make the announcement today. The publisher just posted up its Q3'FY25 earnings results and highlighted the upcoming slate of games set to launch this calendar year. The lineup includes the megaton GTA 6, which is still due out sometime in Fall 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

"Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier's Civilization VII on February 11th, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, Grand Theft Auto VI in the Fall, and Borderlands 4. We continue to invest prudently in our development pipeline and remain confident in Zynga's potential to create new mobile forever franchises as demonstrated by their ongoing success with Match Factory. As we continue to deliver hits, we remain highly confident that we will achieve sequential increases in, and record levels of, Net Bookings in Fiscal 2026 and 2027," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said.

It's worth remembering that GTA 6 would be included in Take-Two's Fiscal 2026 period, which runs from April 2025 to March 2026. So when Take-Two management comments that FY26 will deliver record net bookings, GTA 6's expected success is heavily weighing these forecasts.

As for a delay, Zelnick told GamesBeat that it could happen:

"It's always a possibility in our business. However, we've given the narrow window for upcoming titles. After all, it is February and we've outlined the release schedule through calendar year end."

It's believed that GTA 6 will be delayed into 2026 or perhaps beyond, as is customary for Rockstar Games titles. If GTA 6 does move out of FY26, then we could see Take-Two adjust its forecasted earnings in some way.