GTA 6 development 'well underway', Rockstar confirms

Rockstar Games confirms Grand Theft Auto 6's development is 'well underway,' but doesn't actually reveal or tease the game.

Today Rockstar announced what we already knew for a long time: Grand Theft Auto VI is happening. The studio didn't actually reveal GTA 6, nor did it show a teaser trailer or any kind of artwork. Rockstar did give a brief morsel to feed ravenous GTA fans though.

The studio says GTA 6's development is "well underway," which reiterates previous reports that the game has been in production for years. Our own predictions (which were later backed up by analysts) say GTA 6 will release by 2024 and help Take-Two's earnings surge to a record $9 billion.

Here's what Rockstar said about GTA 6: