All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

GTA 6 development 'well underway', Rockstar confirms

Rockstar Games confirms Grand Theft Auto 6's development is 'well underway,' but doesn't actually reveal or tease the game.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Feb 4 2022 10:35 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 is in development and says progress has been made for quite some time.

GTA 6 development 'well underway', Rockstar confirms 6 | TweakTown.com

Today Rockstar announced what we already knew for a long time: Grand Theft Auto VI is happening. The studio didn't actually reveal GTA 6, nor did it show a teaser trailer or any kind of artwork. Rockstar did give a brief morsel to feed ravenous GTA fans though.

The studio says GTA 6's development is "well underway," which reiterates previous reports that the game has been in production for years. Our own predictions (which were later backed up by analysts) say GTA 6 will release by 2024 and help Take-Two's earnings surge to a record $9 billion.

Here's what Rockstar said about GTA 6:

  • With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.
  • With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered - and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.
  • We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.
  • On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!
Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.98
$23.99$22.90$22.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/4/2022 at 10:35 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.