GTA 6 development 'well underway', Rockstar confirms
Rockstar Games confirms Grand Theft Auto 6's development is 'well underway,' but doesn't actually reveal or tease the game.
@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Feb 4 2022 10:35 AM CST
Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 is in development and says progress has been made for quite some time.
Today Rockstar announced what we already knew for a long time: Grand Theft Auto VI is happening. The studio didn't actually reveal GTA 6, nor did it show a teaser trailer or any kind of artwork. Rockstar did give a brief morsel to feed ravenous GTA fans though.
The studio says GTA 6's development is "well underway," which reiterates previous reports that the game has been in production for years. Our own predictions (which were later backed up by analysts) say GTA 6 will release by 2024 and help Take-Two's earnings surge to a record $9 billion.
Here's what Rockstar said about GTA 6:
- With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.
- With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered - and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.
- We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.
- On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!
Newsletter Subscription