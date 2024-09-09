GTA 6 delay rumors: no delay so far, but the release date could slip according to new rumors

GTA 6 rumors of being delayed have been squashed: rumor has it, Rockstar employees haven't heard of any delays, but it could 'very well slip'.

Over the weekend, I noticed rumors popping up on X about Grand Theft Auto 6 being delayed, but now we're hearing that there is NO delay... but "it's a big, ambitious game and could very well slip" said some Rockstar staffers.

In the tweet above from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who posted on X that "the internet (and my DMs) blew up this weekend over a rumor that GTA VI is delayed. Good news is that six Rockstar employees all told me they have not heard of any delay. Bad news: it's a big, ambitious game and could very well slip! Too much time left to say anything definitive".

Personally, I don't see any major delays for GTA 6 given that Sony has reportedly "locked down marketing rights" to the game for its PS5 and upcoming PS5 Pro consoles, and given that the PS5 Pro will be a beefed-up version of the console, we should expect GTA 6 to be run best on the PS5 Pro. Sony is reportedly gearing up to launch the PS5 Pro later this year, with a rumored unveiling of the console in the next 24 hours.

GTA 6 is going to be one of -- if not the -- biggest-selling games of all time, and with Sony locking down the marketing rights, I don't see any delays in 2025 that would push the release of the game too far out. GTA 6 is expected to be the biggest entertainment release of 2025, and we can't wait.