Analyst: Rockstar has 5 games in development including GTA 6

Rockstar Games currently has five games in development including Grand Theft Auto 6, one analyst says, but will they release?

Published Wed, Mar 9 2022 12:55 PM CST
Rockstar Games may be working on as many as five games including GTA 6, one analyst says.

Grand Theft Auto 6 may not be the other game that Rockstar is working on (but it's certainly the most important right now).

"Guess what, Rockstar has five games in development. They do. They may never come out, but they have them," Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said in a recent RDX podcast.

If this is true, it's not really a surprise. Video games developers typically have multiple projects in development across various stages of production. Some are stalled and put on hiatus, some are in early incubation phases, others move to pre-production, and then there's projects like Grand Theft Auto 6 that are in full production.

Reports indicate Rockstar could be working on a Bully sequel and a possible remaster of the original Red Dead Redemption. Then there's Agent, which may have been cancelled.

As for Grand Theft Auto 6, analysts have reinforced my original prediction that the game could launch by 2024.

Take-Two Interactive expects to make around $9 billion in revenues by 2024 following the acquisition of Zynga, and analysts indicate that GTA 6 would be the main driver for this prediction.

Money-wise, few franchises are as popular as Grand Theft Auto. The GTA franchise has made over $7.3 billion since GTA V's release in 2013.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

