GTA 6 may cost $100, analyst predicts Rockstar could bundle GTA Online currency with base game

One analyst thinks that Rockstar Games could have a $100 option for GTA 6 at launch, or sell the game at a blanket $100 MSRP with bonus online currency for GTA Online.

GTA 6 could indeed be priced at $100 when it launches, Wedbush Securities managing director of equity research Michael Pachter has told investors in a recent research note. In the note, which was seen by VGC, Pachter says:

"We think the company has plans to sell the game at a previously unheard of price point, and suspect that management can offer consumers an incentive to pay $100 or more per unit by rewarding them with a large amount of in-game currency to be spent in GTA Online."

Rockstar has actually separated its online components from its mainline games, with both GTA Online and Red Dead Online being sold separately for ~$19.99 each. It's also unclear how fans of the mission-based campaigns would react to having to pay extra money for currency they may not use.

Pachter continues:

"There is precedent for integrating an online game experience with a premium game, as Activision did so with both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile content prior to the release of its annual Call of Duty premium installment." "In Activision's case, the integration led to a 40% increase in sales of Call of Duty premium; in Take-Two's case, we think a successful integration of GTA Online and GTA VI can lead to a $100 price point for the premium game."

GTA 6 is still due out sometime in Fall 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.