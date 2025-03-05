All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GTA 6 may cost $100, analyst predicts Rockstar could bundle GTA Online currency with base game

Rockstar Games could charge an 'unprecedented' $100 for Grand Theft Auto 6, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter tells investors in a research note.

TL;DR: Rockstar Games might price GTA 6 at $100, potentially including bonus online currency for GTA Online. Analyst Michael Pachter suggests this unprecedented price could be justified by offering incentives.

One analyst thinks that Rockstar Games could have a $100 option for GTA 6 at launch, or sell the game at a blanket $100 MSRP with bonus online currency for GTA Online.

2

GTA 6 could indeed be priced at $100 when it launches, Wedbush Securities managing director of equity research Michael Pachter has told investors in a recent research note. In the note, which was seen by VGC, Pachter says:

"We think the company has plans to sell the game at a previously unheard of price point, and suspect that management can offer consumers an incentive to pay $100 or more per unit by rewarding them with a large amount of in-game currency to be spent in GTA Online."

Rockstar has actually separated its online components from its mainline games, with both GTA Online and Red Dead Online being sold separately for ~$19.99 each. It's also unclear how fans of the mission-based campaigns would react to having to pay extra money for currency they may not use.

Pachter continues:

"There is precedent for integrating an online game experience with a premium game, as Activision did so with both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile content prior to the release of its annual Call of Duty premium installment."

"In Activision's case, the integration led to a 40% increase in sales of Call of Duty premium; in Take-Two's case, we think a successful integration of GTA Online and GTA VI can lead to a $100 price point for the premium game."

GTA 6 is still due out sometime in Fall 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

