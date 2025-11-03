Dan Houser confirms Rockstar's Project Medieval was real, but it only exists in concept designs

Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser confirms Project Medieval was real, but the studio never got very far with the idea and it only existed conceptually.

TL;DR: Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser confirmed the studio briefly explored a medieval fantasy game concept after Red Dead Redemption 2 but never advanced it beyond early ideas. With Grand Theft Auto 6 in development, Rockstar's future projects remain uncertain, though GTA 6's success could enable ambitious new ventures.

Dan Houser officially confirms that Rockstar Games was working on a medieval fantasy game at one point, but the project never actually took off and entered production.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Back in 2019, rumor had it that Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar could make a huge departure with their next game--a new knight sim that traded Grand Theft Auto's guns for swords and shields. Rockstar had been in the throes of crafting Red Dead Redemption 2 for years, and after that project shipped, the team threw together a few rough concept ideas.

One of these was Project Medieval, a game that had been set in a new IP focused on gleaming armor and knight errantry. Up until now, Project Medieval has always been a somewhat dubious rumor, but Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has officially confirmed that it was in concept phases at one point.

Read more: GTA 5 singleplayer DLC starring Trevor was canceled in favor of Red Dead Redemption 2

"Then [after RDR2] we played around with a knights concept, you know, knights and trying to do a sort of a version of a mythological game. That could've been fun, and I still love that idea, but we never went very far with it," Dan Houser said in a recent interview with Lex Fridman.

"We never got to writing any of it, just did some backstory and played around with a few ideas. But it's something that I thought I'd never do, then I kind of fell in love with it a little bit."

Rockstar currently has their hands full with Grand Theft Auto 6, which is one of the most anticipated entertainment releases on the planet. Then after GTA 6 comes continuous GTA Online content development, so it's unclear what Rockstar's next big AAA project will actually be. Whatever it is, though, GTA 6 may provide enough funding for Rockstar to do something truly wild and ambitious.