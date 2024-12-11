GTA 6 delay into 2026 likely, top reporter says: 'I'd be shocked if GTA 6 releases in 2025'

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier believes that Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely to be delayed and not hit planned 2025 launch, potentially slipping into 2026.

The video games industry's uneasy Survive Till '25 mantra may have to get updated with a new number as industry figures believe Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely to be delayed beyond 2025.

Rockstar Games is no stranger to delays. Red Dead Redemption 2 was delayed twice, originally set to launch in Fall 2017, then pushed back to Spring and then Fall of 2018. GTA V was delayed once on consoles, and then three times on PC. Given this trend, the consensus is that the massively anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 will also be delayed.

In a recent Kinda Funny Games Daily podcast, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier shared his thoughts about GTA 6 launching in 2025. While this is Schreier's own thoughts, and not based on insider information from sources as per usual of his reporting, Schreier has extensive knowledge on the trends and goings-on in the industry, and has been reporting on GTA 6 specifically for many years.

"Rockstar Games always slip. Red Dead 2 would slip to Spring 2018, and then Fall 2018 and that was six years ago. Games are even more complicated, more moving pieces now," Schreier said in the podcast.

"I would be shocked if it doesn't slip to 2026. I'd be shocked if it actually hits Fall 2025, but as of right now, Take-Two is saying that they're on track. We'll see if that's still the case in a couple of months."

Officially, Rockstar's website still lists GTA 6 for a Fall 2025 launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has also reiterated this launch timing in the Q2'25 prepared earnings remarks: