Former Rockstar dev comments on Grand Theft Auto 7 and Red Dead Redemption 3

Rockstar Games is on the final stretch of development for Grand Theft Auto 6, and despite its delays, the subject of Grand Theft Auto 7 has already popped up.
In a recent interview with Esports Bets, former Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto 5 animator Mike York said that it's typical of major gaming companies to have two games being developed simultaneously, and suggested that Rockstar might have already begun developing either Grand Theft Auto 7 or Red Dead Redemption 3.
York went on to explain that once a project is nearing completion gaming companies begin the leg work for their next project, with the former animator going on to say, "That's probably what is happening now at Rockstar; GTA VI is nearing the end of its production, so I would be shocked if they hadn't already started working on RDR3."
The former Rockstar animator added that if the studio's next project is Red Dead Redemption 3, he doesn't expect it to be released anytime before 2032, especially considering the development time of GTA 6.
"Games of this calibre usually take five to seven years to produce, given the work that has to go into them - just look at the size of the games themselves to download. It might not be another rendition of either GTA or Red Dead, but whatever Rockstar is working on next, they would have already started undergoing development, and I'd anticipate its release to be the early to mid-2030s," said York