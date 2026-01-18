Former Rockstar dev comments on Grand Theft Auto 7 and Red Dead Redemption 3

TL;DR: Rockstar Games is finalizing Grand Theft Auto 6 while likely beginning development on Grand Theft Auto 7 or Red Dead Redemption 3. Former animator Mike York predicts these high-caliber games require five to seven years of production, with potential releases expected in the early to mid-2030s.

Rockstar Games is on the final stretch of development for Grand Theft Auto 6, and despite its delays, the subject of Grand Theft Auto 7 has already popped up.

In a recent interview with Esports Bets, former Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto 5 animator Mike York said that it's typical of major gaming companies to have two games being developed simultaneously, and suggested that Rockstar might have already begun developing either Grand Theft Auto 7 or Red Dead Redemption 3.

York went on to explain that once a project is nearing completion gaming companies begin the leg work for their next project, with the former animator going on to say, "That's probably what is happening now at Rockstar; GTA VI is nearing the end of its production, so I would be shocked if they hadn't already started working on RDR3."

The former Rockstar animator added that if the studio's next project is Red Dead Redemption 3, he doesn't expect it to be released anytime before 2032, especially considering the development time of GTA 6.