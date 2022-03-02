All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D shipped out of factory, first CPU with 3D V-Cache

AMD's first consumer CPU with its next-gen 3D V-Cache technology is now shipping, Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be in-hands this month.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 2 2022 10:12 PM CST
AMD will have its exciting new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor in the hands of enthusiasts, benchmarkers, and gamers by the end of the month as the first CPUs have rolled out of the factory.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D shipped out of factory, first CPU with 3D V-Cache 02 | TweakTown.com
In a new tweet, industry insider "Greymon55" tweeted that AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor "has been shipped and will probably be on the market by the end of this month". As for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor and what makes it so exciting is its new 3D V-Cache technology.

3D V-Cache is a huge L3 cache that sits on top of the compute chiplet, where AMD is expecting around 15% more performance thanks to the stacked memory, which means the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is actually faster than AMD's higher-end Ryzen 9 5900X in gaming. Not only that, but the new 5800X3D beats the Core i9-12900K in gaming which is what really matters.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D shipped out of factory, first CPU with 3D V-Cache 01 | TweakTown.com

Intel only has its Alder Lake-powered Core i9-12900K processor at the moment, while there is the higher-end Core i9-12900KS processor is waiting in the wings, and will be the only thing to compete with the 3D V-Cache technology inside of AMD's now-shipping Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

