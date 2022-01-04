All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU beats Intel's new Core i9-12900K in gaming

AMD unveils its new Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 3D V-Cache technology, beats Intel's new Alder Lake-based Core i9-12900K in gaming.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 4 2022 5:04 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has kicked off CES 2022 with its huge press conference, unveiling its new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor -- packing its exciting new 3D V-Cache technology -- which AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su says "once again makes Ryzen the fastest gaming CPU in the world".

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU beats Intel's new Core i9-12900K in gaming 04 | TweakTown.com

The new AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is the first to market with stacked memory technology, and works similar to how the RDNA 2-powered Infinity Cache does on the Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, and has enough faster L3 cache that it actually beats Intel's just-released flagship Alder Lake-based processor in the Core i9-12900K.

AMD is expecting around 15% more performance thanks to the stacked memory, which means the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is actually faster than AMD's higher-end Ryzen 9 5900X in gaming. Not only that, but the new 5800X3D beats the Core i9-12900K in gaming which is what really matters.

AMD will launch its new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor in Spring 2022, so we're looking at sometime over the next 3-4 months or so... meanwhile, the next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs will launch later this year, and into 2023 and beyond.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 5800X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$381.24
$356.03$409.99$340.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/4/2022 at 5:04 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.