AMD officially unveils the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition, armed with 208MB of cache and a 200W TDP

The new processor is the first CPU to have a dual 3D V-Cache design and will be available for purchase starting from April 22 2026.

TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition is the first CPU with dual 3D V-Cache on both core complexes, featuring 16 cores, 32 threads, a 200W TDP, and 208MB total cache. It offers improved productivity over the 9950X3D but requires advanced cooling and launches April 22 without announced pricing.

AMD has officially announced the latest entry into its Ryzen 9000 X3D lineup of CPUs, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition. The bizarrely named CPU is the world's first CPU with a dual 3D V-Cache design. What this means is that, unlike the previous Ryzen 9000X3D chips, which had 3D V-Cache on only one CCD, the new 9950X3D2 has vertically stacked cache on both core complexes.

Under the hood, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition features a 16-core, 32-thread configuration with a base clock of 4.3 GHz and a boost clock of 5.6 GHz. Notably, the boost clock is 100 MHz lower than the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, which can be attributed to the additional power required for the second cache stack. Speaking of power, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 CPU has a massive TDP rating of 200W, which is at least 30W higher than any other CPU in AMD's Ryzen 9000 lineup.

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Of course, having a unique dual-cache design has its drawbacks as well, and the power draw certainly seems like a major one. The main selling point of the CPU is its massive 208MB cache pool, distributed across the two CCDs. Both core complexes have 64 MB of 3D V-cache each, in addition to 32 MB on-CCD cache, for a total of 192 MB of L3 cache. Adding L2 cache brings the total to 208MB for this single CPU.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 takes advantage of the second-gen 3D V-cache design, which has immense thermal advantages over the first-gen. Nevertheless, with a 200W TDP and dual-layer cache, expect the Ryzen 9 9950X3D to be a pretty difficult chip to cool. AMD has also baked in a 2-core Radeon GPU for basic display and diagnostic purposes.

AMD did not share any gaming benchmarks in its announcement video, but the productivity numbers it showed were 5-7% better than the Ryzen 9 9950X3D. Of course, any performance claims will have to be verified first, so be on the lookout for a full TweakTown review of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition when it launches.

AMD has not announced official pricing for the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2, but it has confirmed that the CPU will be available to purchase starting April 22. The launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 was pretty much leaked by ASRock in a recent press release, but AMD seems to have pushed its launch date by a few days. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how the new Zen 5 CPU compares with the gaming king, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D.