All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

AMD teases next-gen 3D V-Cache stack chiplet prototype, Intel killer

AMD teases their brand new 3D chiplet technology, can have multiple chips stacked on top of each other for next-gen CPU dominance.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 31 2021 10:20 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD unveiled multiple products and technologies out now, coming soon, and coming out in 2022 during its virtual Computex 2021 keynote. One of the highlights is the next-gen 3D V-Cache stack chiplet technology, check it out:

The new 3D chiplet technology will allow AMD to stack multiple chips onto each other, with the company showcasing a prototype CPU in the form of a modified Ryzen 9 5900X with 3D V-Cache and 64MB of L3 SRAM. It had a normal Zen 3 CCD right next to a 3D packaged CCD that measures in at 6mm x 6mm.

CCD sizes remain the same, but AMD drops another package on top of the CCD which packs 64MB of cache adding onto the 32MB of L3 cache on the Zen 3 CCD for a total of 96MB of L3 cache per CCD. With the two CCDs we're looking at a total of 192MB of L3 cache through the 3D stacking tech, versus just 64MB of L3 cache in stock form.

A game-changer, and Intel Alder Lake-S killer.

Not only that, but the 3D V-Cache is connected to the CCD through multiple TSVs, which AMD says the hybrid bond approach has over 200x the interconnect density, and 3x overall efficiency.

But what about performance? AMD ran the tweaked Ryzen 9 5900X prototype CPU with Gears of War 5, where it had 12% more performance which was helped by the boosted game cache size. AMD says that gamers should expect a 15% performance increase on average with its 3D V-Cache design.

AMD was already out and ahead of Intel, but man-oh-man this is just like AMD has strapped a jet pack to their back and blasted another few years down the track from Intel. Intel is like an old man huffing and puffing, unable to keep up with the super-reenergized AMD.

AMD teases next-gen 3D V-Cache stack chiplet prototype, Intel killer 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 5800X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$423.88
$423.88$418.89$447.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2021 at 10:21 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtu.be, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.