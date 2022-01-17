BIOSTAR's next-gen Z790, B760 mobos leaked: Intel Raptor Lake ready
Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' CPUs will go into BIOSTAR's leaked Z790 and B760 motherboards, coming 2H 2022.
Intel might have just launched its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and new flagship Z690 and mid-range B660 chipsets, but the next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and new Z790 and Z760 chipsets will launch later this year.
BIOSTAR's upcoming next-gen Z790 and B760 motherboards have leaked, with the flagship BIOSTAR Z790 VALKYRIE motherboard taking the top spot for your new Raptor Lake CPU -- the flagship Intel Core i9-13900K processor -- all the way down to the mid-range BIOSTAR B760MH motherboard.
In total, we're looking at 12 new 700-series motherboards from BIOSTAR, with new listings entering the EEC with 3 x Z790 boards and 9 x B760 boards. We are to expect the new 700-series motherboards from not only BIOSTAR but from all AIB partners, to use the same LGA 1700 socket and have support for DDR5 + DDR4, as well as PCIe 5.0 connectivity.
BIOSTAR's new Z790 and B760 motherboards
- Z790 VALKYRIE
- Z790GTA
- Z790A-SILVER
- B760GTQ
- B760M-SILVER
- B760GTN
- B760T-SILVER
- B760MX5-E PRO
- B760MX- PRO
- B760MX-C
- B760MX-E
- B760MH
