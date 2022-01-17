BIOSTAR's next-gen Z790, B760 mobos leaked: Intel Raptor Lake ready

Intel might have just launched its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and new flagship Z690 and mid-range B660 chipsets, but the next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and new Z790 and Z760 chipsets will launch later this year.

BIOSTAR's upcoming next-gen Z790 and B760 motherboards have leaked, with the flagship BIOSTAR Z790 VALKYRIE motherboard taking the top spot for your new Raptor Lake CPU -- the flagship Intel Core i9-13900K processor -- all the way down to the mid-range BIOSTAR B760MH motherboard.

In total, we're looking at 12 new 700-series motherboards from BIOSTAR, with new listings entering the EEC with 3 x Z790 boards and 9 x B760 boards. We are to expect the new 700-series motherboards from not only BIOSTAR but from all AIB partners, to use the same LGA 1700 socket and have support for DDR5 + DDR4, as well as PCIe 5.0 connectivity.

BIOSTAR's new Z790 and B760 motherboards