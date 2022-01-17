All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
BIOSTAR's next-gen Z790, B760 mobos leaked: Intel Raptor Lake ready

Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' CPUs will go into BIOSTAR's leaked Z790 and B760 motherboards, coming 2H 2022.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 17 2022 11:33 PM CST
Intel might have just launched its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and new flagship Z690 and mid-range B660 chipsets, but the next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and new Z790 and Z760 chipsets will launch later this year.

BIOSTAR's next-gen Z790, B760 mobos leaked: Intel Raptor Lake ready 04 | TweakTown.com
BIOSTAR's upcoming next-gen Z790 and B760 motherboards have leaked, with the flagship BIOSTAR Z790 VALKYRIE motherboard taking the top spot for your new Raptor Lake CPU -- the flagship Intel Core i9-13900K processor -- all the way down to the mid-range BIOSTAR B760MH motherboard.

In total, we're looking at 12 new 700-series motherboards from BIOSTAR, with new listings entering the EEC with 3 x Z790 boards and 9 x B760 boards. We are to expect the new 700-series motherboards from not only BIOSTAR but from all AIB partners, to use the same LGA 1700 socket and have support for DDR5 + DDR4, as well as PCIe 5.0 connectivity.

BIOSTAR's next-gen Z790, B760 mobos leaked: Intel Raptor Lake ready 05 | TweakTown.com

BIOSTAR's new Z790 and B760 motherboards

  • Z790 VALKYRIE
  • Z790GTA
  • Z790A-SILVER
  • B760GTQ
  • B760M-SILVER
  • B760GTN
  • B760T-SILVER
  • B760MX5-E PRO
  • B760MX- PRO
  • B760MX-C
  • B760MX-E
  • B760MH
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

