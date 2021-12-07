All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Core i9-13900K teased: 24 cores, 32 threads 'Raptor Lake' beast

Intel's new 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' CPU teased in flagship form: Core i9-13900K spotted with 24 cores, 32 threads of power.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 7 2021 8:41 PM CST
Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs are literally hot off the fab lines, and now we're hearing more concrete details about Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs making their first roar.

Intel Core i9-13900K teased: 24 cores, 32 threads 'Raptor Lake' beast 02 | TweakTown.com
In a new leak, KOMACHI_ENSAKA teased on Twitter that he spotted an Intel "Rocket Lake" CPU on BAPCO's Crossmark benchmark database. Tom's Hardware was fast and secured the result before it was obviously taken down. It confirms that Intel will be cramming in 24 cores and 32 threads into its new Raptor Lake processors.

The listing includes "RPL-S ADP-S DDR5 UDIMM OC CRB" which is a test platform for Intel's next-gen Rocket Lake CPUs, which uses the same LGA1700 socket that the 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs use with Intel's new 600-series chipset.

Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs should support JEDEC's faster DDR5 memory specs -- with DDR5-5600 expected to debut with Raptor Lake, while the test platform used here was using DDR5-4800 memory. We should expect this chip to possibly be the flagship Core i9-13900K processor, and it isn't doing too well now -- but this will change as time goes on (exactly as it did with Alder Lake).

Intel Core i9-13900K teased: 24 cores, 32 threads 'Raptor Lake' beast 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, tomshardware.com

