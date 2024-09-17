MSI's new Z890 MPG Carbon motherboard teased, ready for Intel's new Core Ultra 200 'Arrow Lake'

MSI's new Z890 MPG Carbon motherboard has leaked, ready to rock and roll with Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" desktop CPUs.

The new MSI Z890 MPG Carbon motherboard will join the fleet of Z890 motherboards that MSI has planned for the weeks and months ahead, with Intel launching its Arrow Lake CPUs on October 10 with the current rumors, we won't have much longer to wait.

MSI's new Z890 MPG Carbon motherboard looks virtually identical to the X870 MPG Carbon (X870 = AMD, Z890 = Intel) motherboard, which is a good thing as they look swish. Both of the motherboards roll out with 2.5GbE and 5GbE ethernet connectivity + Wi-Fi 7, while there is a dedicated 8-pin PCIe power connector for high-end graphics cards of the future on the Z890 MPG Carbon (and the X870 MPG Carbon).

On the I/O side of things, MSI's upcoming Z890 MPG Carbon motherboard features dual Thunderbolt connectors (we don't know if they're Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5) while the X870 MPG Carbon motherboard features an additional USB Type-C port.

MSI is expected to unveil its new fleet of X870E + X870 motherboards ready for AMD Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" CPUs on September 30, while the new Z890 motherboards ready for Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs will happen on October 24 when the CPUs are unleashed.