Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake': DDR4 support, DDR5 too

Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake CPU will also support DDR5 + DDR4 memory, so don't throw away your DDR4 memory just yet, you're fine.

Published Mon, Nov 8 2021 4:15 AM CST
Intel might have just launched its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs but even in the months leading up we were enjoying leaks and rumors of the 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs, and today we have a new tease.

The new Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will arrive in 2022, and according to Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead, Raptor Lake will also support DDR5 and DDR4 memory, just like the just-launched 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and the new Z690 chipset.

We will see Intel launch its new 700 series chipset with the flagship Z790 chipset lighting up next-gen Raptor Lake-ready motherboards in 2022. If you've got some good DDR4 memory now and didn't want to upgrade to Alder Lake, you should be fine when Raptor Lake launches and not need to buy new DDR5 RAM.

As for the new Raptor Lake CPU architecture, we shouldn't expect too much over the current big leap with Alder Lake. We will see an updated core architecture, more efficiency cores (E-cores) and what seems to be the same memory controller that Alder Lake has, but it will support higher frequency DDR5 memory.

Alder Lake supports DDR4-3200 and DDR5-4800 standards, so we should expect the new 700 series chipset to support something like DDR5-5200 by default, or higher. The new flagship Core i9-13900K processor is what we will see as the leader of the Raptor Lake pack in 2022.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

