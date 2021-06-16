Intel's next-next-gen Z790 chipset with Raptor Lake CPUs in Q3 2022

Intel won't be launching its next-gen Alder Lake-S platform and new flagship Z690 chipset until later this year in Q4 2021, and then after that, we have Raptor Lake-S with the even more next-gen Z790 chipset.

Both of Intel's new Z690 and Z790 chipsets will have the same LGA 1700 socket, with the new Z790 chipset launching alongside the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S CPUs dropping in Q3 2022. The new rumors are coming from PJ, an editor and reviewer with Uniko's Hardware.

The new Z790 chipset will support both the 12th Gen Core and 13th Gen Core CPUs, so if you buy a CPU later this year you'll be able to put it into a next-gen motherboard next year.

AMD will be launching its next-gen AM5 platform in Q2 2022, with "Raphael" launching alongside what should be the new X670 chipset. The "current schedule" according to VideoCardz is that AM5 motherboards will arrive in Q2 2022, while the desktop AM5 socket "now expected" in Q4 2022.