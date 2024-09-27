MSI addresses Intel 13th and 14th gen CPU instability issues in new motherboard update

MSI has become the first motherboard vendor to roll out the much-awaited BIOS patch for Intel's 13th and 14th-gen CPUs on its Z790 and B760 motherboards.

MSI has rolled out the much-awaited 0x12B microcode BIOS patch to a selection of Z90 and B760 motherboards.

It was only yesterday that Intel announced it was rolling out the new 0x12B microcode patch aimed to fixing instability issues with its 13th and 14th gen CPUs. The patch is designed to address the excessive voltage requests fired off by the affected CPUs that were occurring during idle and light activity. These excess voltage requests by the CPU led to general instability problems, game crashes, and more issues.

Now, MSI has revealed the first wave of motherboards that will be receiving the new BIOS update, and the motherboard manufacturer has announced a total of 14 boards are now ready for the update to be downloaded. MSI motherboards are now ready for the 0x12B microcode patch, including the B760 series and two Z790 PCH-based designs. More MSI motherboards are expected to be added to the list in the coming days, with other motherboard manufacturers also expected to roll out their own versions of the update soon.

Full list of MSI motherboards that have received update