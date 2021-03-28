All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's 13th Gen Core CPU teased: Raptor Lake-S comes in 2022+

Intel's next-next-gen 13th Gen Core CPU arrives in 2022 and beyond, with the new Raptor Lake-S chips arriving after Alder Lake-S.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 28 2021 10:52 PM CDT
We are so damn close to the new Intel 11th Gen Core CPUs being released, with Rocket Lake-S nearly upon us it is time to tease the 13th Gen Core CPUs -- yeah, not the 12th Gen Core CPUs, the new 13th Gen Core CPUs with Intel itself confirming Raptor Lake-S is coming.

Intel's 13th Gen Core CPU teased: Raptor Lake-S comes in 2022+ 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

VideoCardz leaked out a slide that shows Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake-S is a CPU coming in 2022 and that it would be an upgrade to hybrid technology, pack better CPU cache for gaming and new LPDDR6X memory support. Alder Lake will offer the first 'Performance Hybrid Architecture' with new CPU cores as well as PCIe 5.0 technology.

Intel's 12th Gen Core range with the Alder Lake CPU architecture offers the new Performance Hybrid Architecture with new CPU cores and DDR5 support with up to 4800MHz RAM support, as well as next-gen PCIe 5.0 technology with up to 48 PCIe 5.0 lanes for some seriously insane bandwidth for SSDs, GPUs, and everything in between.

Intel's 13th Gen Core CPU teased: Raptor Lake-S comes in 2022+ 05 | TweakTown.com
Intel's 13th Gen Core CPU teased: Raptor Lake-S comes in 2022+ 06 | TweakTown.com

Both the next-gen Alder Lake and Raptor Lake CPU families will go into the LGA1700 socket, while you can read more on the next-gen Alder Lake CPU architecture right here.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, intel.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

